Finalis Closes $10.7M in Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Finalis , the fastest-growing technology platform for dealmakers, today announced $10.7 million in seed funding led by various venture capital firms, including ANIMO Ventures , Chaac Ventures , Ulu Ventures , Tribe Capital and The Fund . The seed funding will accelerate Finalis' market growth, development of its dealmaking technology platform, and overseas expansion.

Since launching in May 2020, Finalis has become the leading platform enabling private market dealmakers to execute deals compliantly. Finalis built the Finalis Hub, which is the first fully-integrated private securities brokerage technology platform that already manages billions in deal volume with over 700 active mandates in market and supports more than 150 investment banks and placement agencies across the United States. Finalis bundles a regulatory affiliation with its broker-dealer together with the Finalis Hub to deliver a world-class "brokerage-in-a-box" experience for dealmakers.

In March, Finalis launched its category-creating Finalis Marketplace, which allows dealmakers on the Finalis Hub to promote deal collaboration and execution with other dealmakers in real time. The Finalis Marketplace already has billions in potential deal volume open to collaboration.

"Finalis was founded because the investment banking industry needs modernization to deliver real value not just to dealmakers, but to their clients as well. Dealmakers deserve a platform that unlocks opportunities within the private securities market, which is among the largest and fastest-growing asset classes globally," said Finalis Founder and CEO Federico Baradello. "Finalis is deeply committed to delivering a more customer-centric approach and we are excited by the transformative impact we are already having with dealmakers and their clients."

"Dealmakers across the globe are increasingly searching for a turnkey solution that can enable them to collaborate and execute deals as quickly and efficiently as possible while ensuring top-notch compliance standards along the way," said Billy Birdzell , Founder and Managing Director of Horatius Group , a dealmaker leveraging the Finalis platform. "With Finalis, dealmakers can rely on a seamless dealmaking solution, enabling us as a business to focus on growing revenues and unlock better outcomes for our clients. We believe that Finalis is on track to redefine the investment banking industry."

Finalis is the leading investment banking platform enabling private market participants to execute deals compliantly. Finalis delivers a fully-integrated regulatory affiliation and compliance solution that supports a range of private market dealmaking, including M&A, capital raising, private placements, direct participation programs, fintech marketplaces, and alternative investment sponsors.

Finalis provides superior leverage to dealmakers with the Finalis Hub, which delivers a fully-integrated dealmaking solution, and the Finalis Marketplace, which connects dealmakers with one another to gain insights and collaborate on dealflow in real time.

Launched in 2020 and growing rapidly, the San Francisco- and New York-based fintech is on a mission to power dealmakers by building the world's largest dealmaking platform. The Finalis platform already manages billions in deal volume with over 700 active mandates in market and supports more than 150 boutique investment banks and placement agencies across the United States. For more information, please visit Finalis here .

