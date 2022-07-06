Horan Capital Management Announces New Brand and Name Change to Hunt Valley Wealth

HUNT VALLEY, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Horan Capital Management, a comprehensive wealth planning and investment management business that is part of Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus"), announced today that it has changed its name to Hunt Valley Wealth ("Hunt Valley Wealth"). Hunt Valley Wealth rebranded to better align its best-in-class wealth management and investment solutions with the community that the Hunt Valley Wealth team has served for over 25 years. The new name reflects the evolution of the business, from its roots as an investment manager to a wealth manager that offers holistic planning capabilities in its ongoing commitment to be a lifelong steward of its clients' wealth and legacies.

"The team's rebrand to Hunt Valley Wealth is a direct reflection of its continued growth and success. This new brand better reflects the advancement of the firm's culture, values and unwavering commitment to supporting its clients," said Molly Bennard, Chief Executive Officer at Connectus.

According to John Heinlein, founding partner and Managing Director of Hunt Valley Wealth, "We are extremely proud of all that we have accomplished and feel that the Hunt Valley Wealth brand embodies where we are as a firm and aligns with the future we envision for our team and our clients."

The team's new name, Hunt Valley Wealth, not only pays homage to the bucolic surroundings where they are headquartered, but more importantly represents the community they have built with their employees, the broader Connectus team, trusted vendor providers and most importantly, their clients. All of these constituencies working in collaboration are the epitome of the Hunt Valley Wealth ethos, which is to help each of their clients create and achieve a long-lasting personal legacy.

To find our more, visit our new website at https://huntvalleywealth.com.

About Hunt Valley Wealth

Hunt Valley Wealth, located in Hunt Valley, MD, provides comprehensive wealth management and institutional quality investment solutions for growth-oriented individual investors seeking to maximize their financial potential in order to leave their unique mark on the world. Hunt Valley Wealth, which is led by John Heinlein, Managing Director, and part of Connectus Wealth Advisers, is designed to provide investors long-term capital appreciation through targeted growth investments. These strategies are based on proprietary fundamental research conducted by a dedicated team of portfolio managers, which includes several Chartered Financial Analysts®. Hunt Valley Wealth also has deep planning expertise overseen by its team of Certified Financial Planner practitioners.

About Connectus Wealth Advisers

Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus") is a global consortium of client-centric advisers that deliver comprehensive wealth management advice through access to expanded services, shared resources and best practices. Connectus exemplifies the spirit of partnership and collaboration yet celebrates the entrepreneurial mindset of its advisers. Connectus is designed for founders and teams who want to continue to manage their client relationships and maintain their boutique cultures, while gaining the operational efficiencies of shared infrastructure and access to expanded client service capabilities. Connectus is a partner firm of Focus Financial Partners. For more information about Connectus, please visit www.connectuswealth.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Hunt Valley Wealth's current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Hunt Valley Wealth's operations and business environment, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Hunt Valley Wealth on the date of this release. Hunt Valley Wealth does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Hunt Valley Wealth may be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Focus Financial Partners Inc. (of which Connectus is a partner firm).

