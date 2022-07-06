With worldwide retail ecommerce sales forecast to reach USD $7.39 trillion by 2025, new expansion into DACH, the Nordics and Latin America equips local merchants with competitive advantage to build innovative shopping experiences

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it has grown its European presence into Austria, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, and its Latin American presence into Peru. With its latest expansions and fully localized tech and agency partner ecosystem, BigCommerce will enable merchants of all sizes and complexities to build and scale their online businesses to deliver seamless shopping experiences to local and cross-border customers and drive revenue.

"BigCommerce's arrival into new DACH, Nordic and Latin American markets affords a localized, powerful and scalable open SaaS ecommerce platform to merchants in these regions that have not been previously offered these core tenets in one solution," said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president at BigCommerce. "With our proven enterprise-grade ecommerce platform, merchants of all sizes will have the disruptive tools and innovative functionalities from headless to omnichannel to B2B so they can create beautiful and engaging shopping experiences that are grounded in and fortified by forward-looking tech stacks."

Industry insights predict that retail ecommerce sales worldwide will reach USD $7.39 trillion over the next three years. With BigCommerce's flexible, enterprise-grade open SaaS ecommerce platform, merchants in Austria, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Peru can up-level their online businesses to:

Create versatile shopping experiences that power growth. In addition to a fully translated control panel and native-language support, retailers can use multi-language, multi-currency, secure payment capabilities and more to easily create local storefronts or expand their customer reach in new markets. Global merchants can also use Multi-Storefront to efficiently manage multiple storefronts, brands, customer segments and/or geographies from a single BigCommerce store.

In addition to a fully translated control panel and native-language support, retailers can use multi-language, multi-currency, secure payment capabilities and more to easily create local storefronts or expand their customer reach in new markets. Global merchants can also use Multi-Storefront to efficiently manage multiple storefronts, brands, customer segments and/or geographies from a single BigCommerce store. Deliver an omnichannel shopping experience and surface new revenue streams. BigCommerce's open SaaS approach enables direct integrations with global channels like Facebook Shopping, Instagram Shopping and TikTok Ads to help merchants develop strong omnichannel strategies to bolster sales.

BigCommerce's open SaaS approach enables direct integrations with global channels like Facebook Shopping, Instagram Shopping and TikTok Ads to help merchants develop strong omnichannel strategies to bolster sales. Tap into B2B functionality to build powerful B2B storefronts. BigCommerce's advanced suite of native functionality and strong ecosystem of integration partner applications make it easier for B2B merchants to offer seamless B2C-like experiences to customers.

BigCommerce's advanced suite of native functionality and strong ecosystem of integration partner applications make it easier for B2B merchants to offer seamless B2C-like experiences to customers. Leverage headless technology for future-oriented storefronts. As a leader in headless ecommerce and a member of the MACH Alliance, BigCommerce's integrations with a host of top front-end frameworks and best-of-breed technology ecosystem enable businesses to evolve from monolithic architectures to agile and future-proof tech stacks.

Notable brands in the Nordic region that are already leveraging BigCommerce's platform to revitalize and grow their online stores include String Furniture, Food Locals, FirstVet, greenworks, Neat, and Tell.

For general information about BigCommerce's expanding presence in Europe and Latin America, visit https://www.bigcommerce.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

