Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "TELO") announces the completion of the laboratory processing and analysis component of its clinical study for TELO's lead prognostic test for smoldering multiple myeloma ("SMM"). The SMM patient samples were provided by the Mayo Clinic in Q1 2022 as part of an ongoing collaboration to evaluate the Company's prognostic technology for multiple myeloma ("MM"). TELO's study results have now been submitted back to the Mayo Clinic for review and comparative analysis.

In January 2020, TELO entered into a collaboration agreement with the Mayo Clinic to conduct clinical studies targeting the development of two clinical prognostic tests for MM including TELO's lead product to identify high-risk SMM patients. In May 2021, TELO completed a feasibility study with the Mayo Clinic, which allowed TELO to advance the test to the current clinical study stage, a critical step in the validation and commercialization of its SMM product.

The Company's TeloView® test for SMM has the potential to identify high-risk SMM patients who will benefit from earlier treatment intervention; and of equal importance, the test has the potential to predict the larger subset of low-risk patients who have a more stable form of the disease and do not require treatment. Low-risk SMM patients may be tested up to every three months on an ongoing basis to monitor their status without the need for treatment intervention. TELO, in consultation with industry leaders, estimates that there are over 200,000 patients in the USA that may benefit from its TeloView® test for SMM, with a potential total addressable market of over 500,000 tests per year.

To expedite processing of the patient samples, TELO utilized its proprietary automation tools that were recently developed and validated, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep machine learning. The deployment of these automation tools in TELO's workflow allowed TELO's technical team to complete processing of the samples received from the Mayo Clinic approximately 25-30% ahead of schedule.

"We are very pleased to be able to complete the processing of this large cohort of patient's samples in record time, which confirms the scalability and efficiency of TELO's automated workflow," said Sherif Louis, TELO's CEO. "We look forward to following up on the results with the Mayo Clinic once their review process is complete."

About Smoldering Multiple Myeloma

SMM is a biologic precursor to MM, a deadly cancer that forms in plasma cells, a type of white blood cell. Typically, SMM is asymptomatic, but approximately 15% of SMM patients transition to active MM every year, which involves marked pain, the risk of bone fractures, and other debilitating symptoms. MM has an average five-year survival rate of approximately 55%. Identifying high-risk SMM patients, who will transition to active multiple myeloma remains to be a critical unmet need in the management of MM.

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, TELO is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "will", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the clinical efficacy of products, commercial viability of products, use of proceeds, and the ability of the TeloView® platform to deliver personalized medicine resulting in better treatments and outcomes are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

