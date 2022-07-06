Adding solutions capabilities from Taiwan-based semiconductor and advanced manufacturing specialist allows cleantech water innovator to address high technology's needs

Gradiant, a global solutions provider and developer for cleantech water, today announced it has acquired WaterPark Environment Corp (WaterPark), a design and construction firm based in Taiwan that is focused in water technologies for advanced manufacturing in the high tech industries of semiconductor and microelectronics.

The acquisition strengthens Gradiant's portfolio of proprietary technologies and applications expertise in industrial water, specifically high-rate biological wastewater, advanced oxidation, and ultrapure water. Gradiant's full range of technologies and end-to-end solutions will also become accessible to the leading manufacturers of Taiwan's advanced industries that WaterPark serves. Existing semiconductor and microelectronics clients of the combined business include the world's most established brands such as Global Foundries, Micron, Intel, TSMC, UMC, AUO, and Chimei.

"This partnership will help semiconductor and other advanced industries achieve the purest water at the highest yield while meeting environmental discharge limits and recovering precious resources that would have otherwise been wasted," said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. "For global industries under pressure from the supply chain shortage, climate change, and rising material costs, our technology innovations are essential to meet business needs for operational continuity, sustainability, and cost."

We are experiencing a prolonged global shortage of semiconductors that are required to control everything from automobiles to smartphones to appliances. As the semiconductor shortage persists, manufacturers face increasingly greater pressure to adopt sustainable and efficient practices in their water operations.

"Taiwan leads the world in regulating industrial water reuse and wastewater discharge," said Huey-Song You, Chairman of WaterPark. "The island is the world's center for semiconductor manufacturing and currently holds 65% of the global market share. Driven by strategic interests for risk management in the supply chain and self-sufficiency, semiconductor manufacturing is extending to new regions that are leveraging Taiwan's best practices in water management in their production. Combining our proprietary technologies and industry expertise with Gradiant's total water and digital solutions, we will help advanced manufacturing facilities worldwide best manage their water."

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a global solutions provider and developer of cleantech water projects for advanced water and wastewater treatment. Gradiant's end-to-end solutions and technology expertise enable sustainable and cost-effective treatment of the world's most important water challenges. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary technologies, powered by the top minds in water, Gradiant serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries. Gradiant was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to create and deploy sustainable water treatment solutions and is uniquely positioned to address the world's increasing challenges created by industrialization, population growth, and water stress. Today, with over 450 employees, Gradiant operates from its global headquarters in Boston, regional headquarters and global technology labs in Singapore, and offices across twelve countries. For more information, please visit www.gradiant.com.

About WaterPark

WaterPark Environment Corp. is a water technology design and construction firm serving advanced manufacturing clients in the semiconductor and microelectronics industries. WaterPark's proprietary technologies solve the range of water challenges of industrial clients throughout Asia Pacific using advanced biological, chemical, and physical processes. WaterPark is a spin-off from ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute); since its inception in 1973, ITRI has incubated over 280 innovative companies, including the world's leading semiconductor foundries, TSMC and UMC. WaterPark is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information, please visit www.waterpark-env.com.

