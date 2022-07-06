Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) ("the Company"), an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. CEO and CFO of the Company, Lourdes Felix, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "BioCorRx is a hybrid of healthcare and biotechnology," explained Felix. "We have a couple of programs, including one for substance use disorder and alcoholism, as well as a weight loss program that we developed and launched three years ago," she continued. "We also have our R&D division, which is our subsidiary BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals where we are taking our main product pipeline, BICX104, through regulatory approval."

Copley then asked about the approval process for BICX104. "We began the regulatory process for BICX104 back in February of 2019," said Felix. "We have successfully completed the pre-clinical study phase in Q1 of 2021, and then filed our IND with the FDA in Q1 of 2021, which was approved in May of 2022," she shared. "This has allowed us to move into the next phase, which we are currently in, which is human trials."

"Is there anything new going on with the Company's Beat Addiction Recovery program, including new potential partnerships?," asked Copley. Felix elaborated on (VR) virtual reality and its use for effective mental health assessments and treatments within a virtual world created by a physician. "We are partnering up with a company by the name of 2B3D, and they have created a Metaverse platform that incorporates the ability to seek out mental health treatments into a gamified or virtual reality world."

"Their goal is to be able to help our veterans," continued Felix. "We all know many of our veterans suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD)," she said. "This technology will allow our veterans to reach out to mental health professionals using a personalized online interaction," explained Felix. "This will be something that can be accessible no matter where they are in the world, so it is truly groundbreaking."

Felix then elaborated on the Company's unique Beat Addiction Recovery program, which combines medication and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). "We will have many aspects of the CBT which will be incorporated into the Metaverse platform that 2B3D has created," she shared.

"Since the start of the pandemic, how has the momentum shifted for BioCorRX?", asked Copley. "2022 has been significantly different than the past two years," said Felix, adding that the Company is pleased to finally be able to travel and attend conferences in person once again. "I think that shift is very good and is something that we continue to look forward to."

To close the interview, Felix encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date with the Company's current and upcoming projects, and to reach out via email with any questions at: investors@BioCorRx.com.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

