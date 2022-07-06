Panel of Chief Procurement Officers from leading French companies honors world's first AI-powered Platform and Marketplace for transforming the way global enterprises buy services

Globality, the company transforming the way global enterprises buy services with its leading AI-powered digital solution, was recently named "Lauréat d'Or", or "Best Innovative Provider", at the prestigious Trophées des Achats awards ceremony in Paris.

Organised annually since 2007 by Republik, the Trophées des Achats is regarded as a leading procurement event in France with more than 900 procurement professionals gathering each year to celebrate the most innovative technology and solutions transforming the procurement industry. More than 60 companies competed across three categories with the Innovative Provider category rewarding the digital solutions which are improving the performance of procurement teams at leading global organizations.

Globality received its award from the Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) of France Television, Ahlem Hamdi and Bertrand Pouilloux, CPO of Enedis. Other members of the jury included Veolia CPO Sophie Gour, Yasser Balawi, CPO at Sodiaal, Siemens CPO Olivier Goulmot, Philipe Chene, Supplier development Director at Thales and NRJ Group CPO Pierre-Alexandre Goulmot.

"We are delighted to receive this Trophées des Achats award, which is a testament to the way Globality is revolutionizing services sourcing," said Gonzague de Thieulloy, VP of Business Development, Globality. "Throughout the ceremony, we heard about the importance of stakeholder collaboration from many candidates and speakers. Globality is putting these values at the core of our solution, enabling an intuitive, seamless business user experience from scope of work to project award.

"The great energy, the emotion and, of course, the innovation. This is what we can remember from this 15th edition from the Trophées des Achats, as we returned in front of 900 procurement professionals," said Guillaume Trécan, Editor-in-Chief, Republik. "Congratulations to the winning companies who had the opportunity to demonstrate their innovative capabilities on the stage of the historic Mogador Theatre."

Globality's Platform and Marketplace transform the sourcing of high-value services by automating the demand creation, supplier identification, proposal evaluation and statement of work (SOW) creation process with a self-service, consumer-like interface powered by cutting-edge AI technology. With strategic sourcing increasingly viewed as a critical driver of transformational innovation for global enterprises, companies are actively seeking ways to improve their bottom line and increase efficiency gains while sourcing the best supplier for every need.

"This award is another milestone achievement, marking our continuing commitment to use innovative technology to help our global enterprise customers such as BT and Santander transform their buying models and gain competitive advantage," said Globality Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Joel Hyatt. "Our AI-powered Platform and Marketplace delivers immediate cost savings of 10-20% across the board for all services, while enabling procurement leaders to better support their teams and to build resilience and agility into their businesses."

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered technology company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect global companies with the best suppliers at the right price for any sourcing need across every service category. Through its AI-powered Platform and Smart Sourcing technologies, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs, and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding six years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit www.globality.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005471/en/

Contacts:

United States

Kate Nesbitt

kate@helloalloy.com

UK Europe

James Gullis

James.gullis@missive.co.uk