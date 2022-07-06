Technology & Telecommunications Ranks as the Second Most Intimate Industry in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2022 Study

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Technology & telecommunications ranked as the second most intimate industry in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2022 Study, the largest study of brands based on emotions, now in its 12th year. The enhanced study combines MBLM's proven Brand Intimacy model with the power of AI and big data to analyze over 600 brands, assessing how consumers bond with the brands they use and love. Apple placed first in the industry, followed by Sony and Android. These three brands were also in the top 10 in the overall study, with Apple ranking third. Through its tech-powered research methodology, MBLM found that the top keyword for Apple on Twitter was the emoji "

." Sony's top keyword was "Emotional" and Android's was "Excitement."

The remaining brands in the top 10 for tech & telecom are: Microsoft, Nvidia, HTC, HP, Adobe, IBM, and Dell. Consistent with previous years, MBLM also found that top intimate brands outperformed Fortune 500 top brands across profit, revenue, and stock performance.

"Tech & telecom has gradually moved up in our Brand Intimacy study over the years, which demonstrates the category's growing importance in our daily lives," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner at MBLM. "This trend was accelerated by COVID, which caused us to rely heavily on technology to communicate, work, inform, entertain, socialize, and maintain our wellbeing. Brands leveraged this shift and have enhanced their services to become more ingrained in consumers' lives, a trend we see continuing, even as we have gradually returned to a new normal."

Tech & telecom has an average Brand Intimacy Quotient of 49.2, well above the cross-industry average of 36.8. The category has improved since MBLM's last study, where it ranked in fourth place, and improved its Quotient score performance by eight percent. Enhancement, which means that customers become better through use of the brand, is the dominant archetype for the industry.

In addition to the findings, MBLM also examined the industry and its #1 ranking brand Apple in an article entitled, "Ahead of the Curve: How Apple's Products and Services Consistently Help Build Emotional Connections." The article analyzes the top five brands and further explores Apple and how its focus on personalization helps it connect with consumers.

The Brand Intimacy 2022 Study contains the most comprehensive rankings of brands based on emotion. The scale of the study included more than 600 brands and more than 1.4 billion words analyzed over 2021.

To download the Brand Intimacy 2022 Study or explore the rankings click here.

Methodology

To read the study methodology, click here.

About MBLM

MBLM invented Brand Intimacy, the emotional science behind the brands we use and love. For our clients, we deliver expertise and value through our agency insights, services, and software offerings. With offices in five countries, our multidisciplinary teams invent, transform, and enhance brands for businesses of every kind. We deliver marketing that creates stronger emotional connections with stakeholders. These bonds create better performance and long-term returns. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

Contact:

Kati Waldenburg

MZ North America

kati.waldenburg@mzgroup.us

973-924-9797

SOURCE: MBLM

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707618/Technology-Telecommunications-Ranks-as-the-Second-Most-Intimate-Industry-in-MBLMs-Brand-Intimacy-2022-Study