Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of microbiome-based ecosystem therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the availability of its Universal Registration Document for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on July 5, 2022 under the visa number R.22-032.

The Universal Registration Document 2021 is available free of charge to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in place, and can be accessed on the MaaT Pharma's website Investors section Regulated information (www.maatpharma.com/) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

Upcoming financial communication and investor conference participation

July 28, 2022 Revenues and Cash Position Quarter 2*

September 12-14, 2022 H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference

Annual Global Investment Conference September 15 16, 2022 KBC Securities Life Sciences Conference

September 29, 2022 Half-year Results 2022*

*Indicative calendar that may be subject to change.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, a Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint, supports the development and expansion of its pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.

The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is the first company developing microbiome-based therapies listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005582/en/

Contacts:

MaaT Pharma Investor relations

Hervé AFFAGARD

Co-Founder and CEO

Siân Crouzet, COO/ CFO

+33 4 28 29 14 00

invest@maat-pharma.com



MaaT Pharma -media relations

Pauline RICHAUD

Senior PR Corporate Communications Manager

+33 6 07 55 25 36

prichaud@maat-pharma.com



Trophic Communications

Corporate and medical Communications

Jacob VERGHESE or Gretchen SCHWEITZER

+49 (0)89 2070 89831

maat@trophic.eu