(In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Market: Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010259150

LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights (1) 30 June 2022 83,814,526 Gross total* of voting rights: 132,114,538 Net total** of voting rights: 130,987,438

(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).

*Gross Total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The Gross Total is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.

**Net Total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares without voting rights

