Calian Group Ltd.: Microsoft Canada Recognizes Calian as the Winner of the 2022 Healthcare Impact Award

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce it has won the Microsoft Canada Healthcare Impact Award for 2022 - a second consecutive win in this category.

These annual awards recognize the Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians through skilling initiatives, delivering excellent customer service and embracing digital transformation leveraging Microsoft technology.

Calian helps hospitals and regional health teams integrate virtual care and improve collaboration to enhance the patient experience in mental health care, urgent care clinics and connected care hubs. Implementing Calian Corolar Virtual Care in the Microsoft Healthcare Cloud enabled healthcare teams to unlock the potential of digital transformation to deliver care beyond clinic walls, shorten wait times, and improve collaboration for over 3,000 frontline workers, hundreds of community partners and more than five million Canadians. "From connecting disparate data sources to managing walk-in and scheduled appointments and sharing clinician notes, Calian digital solutions make it easier to deliver high-quality care," says Sacha Gera, President, IT and Cyber Solutions, Calian.

In providing Canadian healthcare organizations with integrated, best-in-class innovations and collaboration tools, Calian is a trusted partner in Canada's growing med-tech ecosystem. "Calian is focused on empowering our customers to solve complex healthcare problems with the best technology available to expand Canada's digital health landscape. Together with Microsoft, we're making sure more Canadians receive the care they need where and when they need it while keeping their data secure," says Kevin Ford, CEO, Calian.

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 32 categories on July 5, 2022 as part of a lead-up to Microsoft's Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community. Calian was also named a finalist for the global award for Modern Work - Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams.

"We are pleased to recognize Calian as this year's recipient of the Healthcare Impact Award," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "Our partners have demonstrated excellence in innovation and harnessed Microsoft's solutions to enable customers to achieve more. We take great pride in the diversity of our ecosystem and look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements."

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year young company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about the diverse products, services and solutions we offer to healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Inquiries:

pr@calian.com

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations Inquiries:

ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707743/Microsoft-Canada-Recognizes-Calian-as-the-Winner-of-the-2022-Healthcare-Impact-Award