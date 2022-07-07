Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, is pleased to announce the participation of members of Sensorion's management in three scientific conferences in July 2022.

Laurent Desire, Ph.D., Sensorion's Preclinical Development Director, will participate, in-person, in a workshop entitled Gene Therapy for Novel indications, on July 11, 2022 at the 3rd annual Gene Therapy Neurological Disorders Europe meeting, being held in Paris, France, July 11-13, 2022.

Workshop: Gene Therapy for Novel indications (Laurent Desire's contribution will focus on the inner ear)

Date: Monday, July 11, 2022

Time: 5 am 7 am EDT (11 am 1 pm CEST)

Presenter: Laurent Desire, Ph.D.

Event: Gene Therapy Neurological Disorders Europe

Otmane Boussif, Sc.D., Sensorion's Chief Technical Officer, will participate virtually in a panel discussion entitled Dealing with Post-Marketing Activities for Cell Gene Therapy on July 19, 2022, at the 7th Cell Gene Therapy Summit on July 19-21, 2022. He will also give a presentation on Advancing Gene Therapy for Hearing Disorders: Dual AAV Manufacturing Control Strategy, on July 21, 2022.

Panel Discussion: Dealing with Post-Marketing Activities for Cell Gene Therapy

Date: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Time: 4.20 pm 5.15 pm SGT (10.20 am 11.15 am CEST)

Presenter: Otmane Boussif, Sc.D.

Event: 7th Cell Gene Therapy Summit

Presentation: Advancing Gene Therapy for Hearing Disorders: Dual AAV Manufacturing Control Strategy

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Time: 3.15 pm 4 pm SGT (9.15 am 10 am CEST)

Presenter: Otmane Boussif, Sc.D.

Event: 7th Cell Gene Therapy Summit

Christine Le Bec, Ph.D., Sensorion's Head of CMC Gene Therapy, will give a talk on the Characterization of Dual AAV Vector Otoferlin, on July 21, 2022, virtually, at the CASSS Bioassays Symposium, being held in Gaithersburg, MD, USA, July 19-21, 2022.

Presentation: Characterization of Dual AAV Vector Otoferlin

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Time: 2.40 pm 3.05 pm EDT (8.40 pm 9.05 pm CEST)

Presenter:Christine Le Bec, Ph.D.

Event: CASSS Bioassays Symposium

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. Its portfolio combines both small molecule programs and a preclinical portfolio of inner ear gene therapies.

Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 Proof of Concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation.

Sensorion has entered into a broad strategic collaboration with Institut Pasteur focused on the genetics of hearing. It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, and hearing loss related to mutation in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

www.sensorion.com

