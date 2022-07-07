

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production grew less than expected in May, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday.



Industrial production grew 0.2 percent in May from April, when output was up by revised 1.3 percent. Output was expected to climb 0.4 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production was up 0.6 percent.



Within industry, capital goods production gained 2.2 percent, while output of consumer goods and intermediate goods fell 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Outside industry, energy production decreased 5.8 percent in May. On the other hand, production in construction grew 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial output declined 1.5 percent after easing 2.5 percent in April.







