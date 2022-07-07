Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFP ISIN: SE0016101844 Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A 
Tradegate
06.07.22
17:34 Uhr
3,280 Euro
-0,005
-0,15 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1323,16510:13
3,1253,16610:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2022 | 10:05
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB: Invitation to presentation of Sinch's interim report for the second quarter 2022

Stockholm, Sweden - July 7, 2022 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, will publish its interim report for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 07:30 CEST. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 14:00 CEST the same day where Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report
Thursday July 21, 2022, at 07:30 CEST

Time for conference call and webcast
Thursday July 21, 2022, at 14:00 CEST

Conference call dial-in details
Please make sure that you are connected to the conference by calling in to register a few minutes before the call begins.

Sweden: +46 (0) 856 642 651
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422
Access code: 46198709#

Webcast and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast.

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinchcom after publication.

Please also see investors.sinch.com/financial-calendarfor other investor related events.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch's leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch's advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

Attachment

  • 20220705 Invitation to Q22022_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dce8d85a-2fa9-41fd-9daa-b0eba9cfe401)

SINCH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.