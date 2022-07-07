A prominent analyst in China expects the price of the solar panel raw material to pass CNY 300 ($44.70) per kg soon and says the sky-high prices will continue at least through September.Amid continuing problems for Chinese polysilicon production, one analyst has predicted the price of the solar panel input material will "soon" breach CNY 300 ($44.70) per kg. The latest bulletin issued by the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory (AECEA) reported the poly price has risen 25% since the start of the year, to hit an 11-year high of CNY 291/kg in early July. A recent fire at a production base and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...