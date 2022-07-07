Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce the certified ALS Global lab assay results for Hole NM220003, at the Company's initial Stage 1 drill program at its flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS Project in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada ("BMC").

DDH HOLE - NM220003 (CERTIFIED LAB ASSAY RESULTS)









(10.45 Continuous Meters - Sampled)

































Sample # From (m) To (m) Width Cu % Zn % Pb % Ag (g/t) Ag (oz) Au g/t



















683604 0.00 1.50 1.50 m 7.00 0.39 0.77 191 6.14 1.935 683605 1.50 2.75 1.25 m 4.83 0.26 0.30 36 1.16 0.822 683606 2.75 3.75 1.00 m 8.8 0.25 0.44 92 2.96 1.275 683607 3.75 4.75 1.00 m 6.46 8.98 5.96 322 10.35 0.913 683608 4.75 5.75 1.00 m 5.17 12.30 4.96 443 14.24 1.335 683609 5.75 6.75 1.00 m 3.81 24.40 5.46 270 8.68 2.28 683610 6.75 7.75 1.00 m 4.61 7.56 3.38 166 5.34 1.97 683611 7.75 8.25 0.50 m 7.99 2.74 2.23 204 6.56 1.035 683612 8.25 9.45 1.20 m 12.5 0.47 0.32 60 1.93 0.808 683613 9.45 10.45 1.00 m 7.95 2.21 3.07 75 2.41 0.663



















TOTAL 0.00 m 10.45 m 10.45 m 6.92 5.60 2.52 179.28 5.76 1.33



















Including 0.00 m 8.25 m 8.25 m 5.99 6.76 2.77 209.27 6.73 1.48

3.75 m 8.25 m 4.50 m 5.34 12.40 4.64 289.56 9.31 1.56

"The certified assays received from ALS Global, North Vancouver, were not unexpected after logging the drill core and seeing extensive visible copper mineralization. As previously demonstrated, the higher silver assays are coincident with the elevated lead and zinc, a correlation we have seen in both drill holes core and surface sampling. We look forward to reporting the remaining assays as soon as received. The team is also excited to commence the Bore Hole Electro-Magnetic (BHEM) survey which should identify additional subsurface mineralized bodies along the prospective horizon," stated Gary Lohman, P.Geo., Technical Advisory Committee.

Photos of Actual Core Samples Submitted to ALS Global Labs Represented in the Chart Displayed





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/130212_d7a2b0d3c45e2a6a_002full.jpg





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/130212_d7a2b0d3c45e2a6a_003full.jpg





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/130212_d7a2b0d3c45e2a6a_004full.jpg







Figure 4

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/130212_d7a2b0d3c45e2a6a_005full.jpg

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, a member of Nine Mile's Technical Advisory Committee, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

