Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its appointment of Donna J Kinzel to the Wallbox Board of Directors and named her as independent chair of its Audit Committee during its Annual general Meeting of Shareholders on June 22nd.

Ms. Kinzel is a financial executive with over 20 years of progressive experience in nonprofit and public company cash management, SOX compliance, and accounting and risk management. Prior to her current role, Donna served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Pepco Holdings, a leading U.S. utility provider. In this role, she oversaw the financial planning and analysis, operational finance, accounting, treasury and risk management functions for the company. Nowadays, Ms. Kinzel is the Chief Financial Officer of Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Delaware. In her role, she is responsible for all aspects of Ursuline Academy's financial and operating functions to ensure support of the school's mission, core values, and strategic plan.

Ms. Kinzel was elected as the chair of Wallbox's Audit Committee and brings with her an extensive history of accounting and finance with large, public organizations. Ms Kinzel's expertise will help Wallbox adopt public company best practices as it continues to build out a world class corporate finance and accounting function.

"I'm thrilled to join Wallbox at such an exciting time in its journey to become the leading provider of EV charging and energy management solutions around the world," said Ms. Kinzel. "The industry is clearly at an inflection point, and Wallbox is uniquely positioned to lead the way. I look forward to working with the talented team as they continue to implement finance and accounting best practices that will provide insight and efficiency to the company as it continues on its impressive growth trajectory."

"The addition of Ms Kinzel to Wallbox's Board of Directors and Audit Committee provides a unique perspective that will be strongly leveraged. Her experience running a large, public finance organization, paired with her understanding of how public utilities make decisions will help us as we navigate a complex industry," said Enric Asunción, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wallbox. "By attracting business leaders like Donna, Wallbox is building upon its commitment to strong governance and reporting policies that will serve shareholders well as we continue to scale up our business."

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 100 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 1,000 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005309/en/

Contacts:

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Elyce Behrsin

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com

+34 622 513 358

Wallbox Investor Contact:

Matt Tractenberg

VP, Investor Relations

Matt.Tractenberg@wallbox.com

+1 404-574-1504