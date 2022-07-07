Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - Burin Gold Corp. (TSXV: BURG) ("Burin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results from an additional fifteen holes on the Company's 2022 diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Hickey's Pond - Paradise Gold Property, southeastern Newfoundland, Canada.

Highlights

36.00 m of 1.08 g/t Au including 12.00 m of 2.27 g/t Au in HP-22-019, 13.40 m of 0.65 g/t Au in HP-22-009, 16.00 m of 0.98 g/t Au in hole HP-22-017

Broad zones of gold mineralisation now reported over 600 m of strike

Large high-sulphidation epithermal gold system open along strike and to depth

Nine drill holes with assays pending at Tower, a large previously untested zone of high-sulphidation alteration located 11 km SW of Hickey's Pond

David Clark, Burin Gold's CEO, commented: "I'm very encouraged by the results of this year's drilling to date at Hickey's Pond. We continue to intersect broad zones of epithermal alteration and gold mineralisation. Extending our exploration along the 7 km strike of the geophysical anomaly at Hickey's Pond will be a priority for future drilling, as well as building a solid geological model around the existing drilling to help vector towards potential zones of higher-grade mineralisation ."

These new results, along with previously reported highlights of 16.00 m of 1.57 g/t Au in HP-22-011, 10.65 m of 1.14 g/t Au in HP-22-008, 10.50 m of 1.37 g/t Au in HP-22-013, announced on April 20th, 2022, represent the first twenty-two holes drilled at Hickey's Pond to date this year.

A diamond drill was mobilised to the Tower prospect on May 23rd, 2022, located 11 km SW of Hickey's Pond. This is a large zone of high-sulphidation alteration with historical surface gold mineralisation that has never been drilled. 1,845 m over nine holes has tested the zone across a strike of 850 m, with assays pending. All holes have intercepted zones of epithermal alteration.

Assay results for Hickey's Pond drilling program

Gold fire assay results have been received for all twenty-two holes drilled in the Company's 2022 winter program. Composited length-weighted gold assay results for significant intervals are given below in Table 1. Collar location and orientation data are given in Table 2.

Table 1: Composited gold intercepts for all drillholes completed during the Company's 2022 Hickey's Pond exploration drilling program. Intercepts in bold are new in this release, all other intercepts have been previously reported. True thickness is reported when sufficient drilling information exists to permit an estimate, based on the assumed dip of the shear zone, the attitude of the drill hole, and intercepts in nearby drill holes.

Hole From To Length (m) Au (g/t) Estimated true thickness (m) HP-22-008 1.25 36.00 34.75 0.84 20.0 incl 6.00 16.65 10.65 1.14 6.10 incl 22.24 28.21 5.97 1.38 3.50 HP-22-008 44.00 67.02 23.02 0.60 13.20 incl 64.00 67.02 3.02 2.44 1.70 HP-22-009 61.00 74.40 13.40 0.65 5.66 HP-22-010 23.60 38.45 14.85 0.77 13.50 incl 23.60 27.00 3.40 1.04 3.10 incl 29.50 34.15 4.65 1.04 4.20 HP-22-010 42.50 58.00 15.50 0.34 14.10 HP-22-011 24.00 40.00 16.00 1.57 16.00 incl 26.75 35.00 8.25 2.58 8.20 incl 27.50 32.00 4.50 4.00 4.50 HP-22-011 46.00 52.00 6.00 0.52 6.00 HP-22-012 20.75 26.00 5.25 0.44 2.20 HP-22-013 2.00 11.00 9.00 1.11 8.20 incl 5.00 8.00 3.00 2.63 2.70 HP-22-013 33.50 44.00 10.50 1.37 9.50 incl 33.50 42.45 8.95 1.51 8.10 incl 33.50 37.50 4.00 2.11 3.60 HP-22-014 80.00 82.65 2.65 3.07 1.10 HP-22-015 No significant intercepts HP-22-016 No significant intercepts HP-22-017 112.00 128.00 16.00 0.89 unknown incl 112.00 120.00 8.00 1.01 unknown HP-22-018 28.70 35.00 6.60 0.36 6.30 HP-22-019 32.00 68.00 36.00 1.08 unknown incl 40.00 52.00 12.00 2.27 unknown HP-22-019 80.00 86.00 6.00 0.50 unknown HP-22-019 89.00 96.00 7.00 1.22 unknown HP-22-020 40.00 45.00 5.00 0.49 unknown HP-22-021 188.00 191.00 3.00 0.69 2.72 HP-22-022 No significant intercepts HP-22-023 No significant intercepts HP-22-024 98.00 102.50 4.50 0.41 4.50 HP-22-025 208.00 212.00 4.00 2.54 3.63 HP-22-026 172.00 182.00 10.00 0.60 10.00 HP-22-027 52.20 53.20 1.00 1.33 0.91 HP-22-028 56.10 62.10 6.00 0.60 6.00 HP-22-029 No significant intercepts

A plan map is given in Figure 1, showing the drill collars and traces for all holes completed during the Company's winter 2022 program, as well as the holes completed by the Company in its scout 2020 program. Two schematic sections are shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3 showing selected 2022 results in the area of Hickey's Pond. Mineralisation is associated with boudinaged quartz-hematite-alunite alteration and quartz-hematite breccias hosted within a northwest-dipping shear zone. The sections show mineralisation is continuous along strike and open to depth.





Figure 1: Plan map of diamond drill hole traces around the Hickey's Pond showing

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8769/130221_3def6ac564af38a9_001full.jpg











Figure 2: Schematic section through the Hickey's Pond system, section A-A' (see plan map). True thickness of intercepted mineralisation is not well constrained by drilling, but the intercept is assumed to be oblique to the dip of the mineralisation. The interpretation here assumes that mineralisation drilled in HP-22-019 is contiguous and downdip of the Company's 2018 surface channel result of 7.00 m of 3.42 g/t Au, but the Company has not completed sufficient drilling on this section to constrain and estimate true thickness.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8769/130221_3def6ac564af38a9_002full.jpg







Figure 3: Schematic section through the Hickey's Pond system, section B-B' (see plan map).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8769/130221_3def6ac564af38a9_003full.jpg

The Hickey's Pond system has now been tested over 600 m of strike length, and drilling has intercepted broad zones of significant gold mineralisation in many holes. Ongoing exploration drilling will continue to expand the footprint of mineralisation by extending drilling along the large 7 km geophysical anomaly that Hickey's Pond is centred over, and explore for zones of higher grade within this large mineralised system.

Summer drill program

The Company has outlined several high-priority targets on its large land package and has completed geochemical, geological, and geophysical surveys to better characterise them. Each of these targets represents a centre of epithermal activity which could represent significant mineralisation in the subsurface, and none of them have ever been drilled historically.

The first of these targets to be drilled is Tower, located approximately 11 km to the southwest of Hickey's Pond, and the first target on the property to be tested outside of Hickey's Pond. A plan map showing drill collars and traces for drill holes completed at Tower to date is given in Figure 4. A total of 1,845 m of diamond drilling in nine holes have tested the Tower system over 850 m of strike length. All holes have intercepted epithermal alteration consistent with current geological models for these types of epithermal systems. Quartz-alunite schists, quartz breccias and quartz-hematite breccias have been intercepted across the entire length of the system which is open along strike and to depth. The Company will report assay results as soon as they are delivered and have passed internal quality control and cautions that until assay results are received it is not possible to determine whether the high-sulphidation alteration intercepted in the drill holes at Tower contain gold mineralisation or not.





Figure 4: Plan map of diamond drill hole traces around the Tower showing

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8769/130221_3def6ac564af38a9_004full.jpg

Sampling, quality assurance & quality control

NQ-sized core samples with nominal lengths of 1.0 m were sawed longitudinally in half. Half-core samples were collected for assay, and the remaining half-core returned to the core box. Appropriate geochemical standards spanning a range of gold concentrations (OREAS North America Inc.), geochemical blanks (locally sourced granite), as well as sample duplicates were introduced into the sample stream following industry best practice guidelines. Core samples were delivered by Company personnel to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale NL, for gold fire assay analysis. The entire sample is crushed, an appropriate subsample pulverised, and a 30 g gold fire assay with atomic absorption instrumental finish performed.

Drill hole collar information

Table 2: Hole collar location data. Positional data is given in UTM zone 21 projection, NAD83 horizontal datum, and CGVD28 HTv2.0 vertical datum. Azimuths are given in degrees relative to UTM north, and inclination in degrees.

Drill hole Northing Easting Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Inclination (°) HP-22-008 5295252.5 699388.8 166.0 284.0 315 -80 HP-22-009 5295292.6 699430.4 167.5 203.0 315 -70 HP-22-010 5295291.2 699431.7 167.6 137.0 135 -70 HP-22-011 5295290.7 699432.2 167.6 95.0 135 -45 HP-22-012 5295327.9 699460.7 167.0 221.0 315 -70 HP-22-013 5295327.5 699461.4 167.2 137.0 135 -70 HP-22-014 5295349.4 699510.8 165.3 224.0 315 -70 HP-22-015 5295349.4 699511.0 165.5 89.0 135 -70 HP-22-016 5295348.8 699511.5 165.7 92.0 135 -45 HP-22-017 5295230.0 699361.2 159.1 137.0 315 -45 HP-22-018 5295229.6 699361.7 159.2 83.0 135 -70 HP-22-019 5295217.7 699343.6 157.7 149.0 315 -45 HP-22-020 5295238.6 699367.1 160.2 74.0 75 -45 HP-22-021 5295421.6 699350.1 163.5 201.3 135 -70 HP-22-022 5295421.0 699350.7 163.5 203.0 135 -45 HP-22-023 5295455.5 699458.9 161.8 191.0 135 -70 HP-22-024 5295454.9 699459.3 161.8 179.0 135 -45 HP-22-025 5295179.1 699168.4 159.7 248.3 135 -70 HP-22-026 5295178.4 699169.0 159.5 275.0 135 -45 HP-22-027 5295481.6 699578.7 159.0 206.0 135 -70 HP-22-028 5295480.9 699579.3 158.9 170.0 135 -45 HP-22-029 5296488.0 699851.4 170.6 179.0 135 -45

About Burin Gold Corp.

Burin Gold is a recently listed public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:BURG). The Company's principal asset is its Hickey's Pond-Paradise Gold Project on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland. This project contains the Hickey's Pond gold prospect, drill tested with an initial 1,000 m drill program in 2020 with best results of 10.8 m of 4.43 g/t Au, as well as numerous other historical high-sulphidation epithermal gold showings that have yet to be drill tested. The Company has initiated a 10,000 m diamond drill program on the property in Q1/2022 and expects to be drilling throughout the year.

Qualified Person

David Clark, MSc, PGeo, CEO of Burin Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). He has prepared the technical content of this news release.

Acknowledgement

The Company acknowledges the financial assistance of the Mineral Development Division, Department of Industry, Energy, and Technology, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador, via its Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The program provides valuable financial rebates on exploration expenditures made in the province to qualifying exploration companies. The Company has benefited from the program yearly since 2018.

On behalf of the Board

"David Clark"

CEO & Director

Further Information:

David Clark

CEO & Director

Burin Gold Corp.

1-877-620-4185 - toll free

info@burin-gold.com

