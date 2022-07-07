Anzeige
07.07.2022 | 13:05
Arcoma AB: Arcoma Precision i5 approved for sales in Singapore

2022-07-07

PRESSRELEASE

Arcoma Precision i5 approved for sales in Singapore

Arcoma has many installations in Singapore and we are, together with our distributor QST Technologies Pte Ltd an appreciated supplier to many hospitals.

Getting new products approved in some of the Asian countries can take a very long time, be difficult and it require specific competence. We have worked hard on this topic and now finally Arcoma Precision i5 has been approved by Health Authority Singapore (HSA).

We are happy to continue providing world class digital X-ray system and leading healthcare for both users and patients in Singapore!

About Arcoma

Arcoma, with long experience in the industry, is a leading provider of integrated digital X-ray systems with high quality and advanced technology. Arcoma's products offer the latest digital imaging technology combined with technically advanced moving positioning systems and ergonomic Scandinavian design. Arcoma offers the customers complete, configurable and functional digital x-ray systems. The company's products are sold through retailers as well as OEM customers and today there are over 3,500 of Arcoma's X-ray systems installed worldwide. Arcoma is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information about Arcoma, please visit www.arcoma.se

For more information, please contact:

Sanna Rydberg, Telefon: +46 706 069548, E-mail: sanna.rydberg@arcoma.se. The information was submitted, through the CEO, for publication on July 7, 2022 at 1 PM.

For more IR-related information and the possibility of pressrelease prenumeration, please visit our IR page: www.arcoma.se/about-us/investors/

Attachment

  • Pressrelease - Arcoma Precision i5 approved for sales in Singapore-ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/85774fdd-1164-479b-aa92-01301e784541)

