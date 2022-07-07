Health Advance Inc.: CBD Infused Wine Beverage from Health Advance is Now in Production - Professional Communications for Launch Begins

Adult Lifestyle Beverage Innovation Generating Interest Fast

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Health Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com confirms that its new CBD infused de-alcoholized wine beverage is now in production. Allocation of the first manufacturing run of 19,400 units will be made amongst customers who are competing for precious early deliveries at the beginning of August. Public communications team, Publicity For Good, has been chosen to spearhead Health Advance's industry ambassadorship for the new brand, called 66° Beverage Company. Production of 66° is being handled through Health Advance's Courtship Wines Division.

The engagement of Publicity For Good ("PFG") https://publicityforgood.com/ is considered a predictor of success for the 66° Beverage Company brand for several reasons. PFG has a track record of fostering emergent brands that are purpose-driven. PFG has the experience to recognize paradigm shifting elements that engage today's socially aware consumers - and PFG is selective in which relationships to participate. Now, Publicity For Good is letting it be known that they are enthusiastic about what is happening with 66° Beverage Company's new adult lifestyle launch. PFG's founder, Heather DeSantis explains "…I know this is a winner. I feel it, and the industry will benefit from the arrival of this brand's dedication to the new adult lifestyle movement. It's more than the unique CBD infusion savvy here - it's in the attitude. This launch by 66° Beverage Company is right on target. I can't wait to share more about the consumer and industry facing dimensions of this enterprise soon. It's inspired. There's a lot of depth to be revealed."

President of Health Advance, Larry McLachlin, comments on the start of production and the appointment of Publicity For Good: "This demonstrates leadership by our Courtship Wines management team. They are making astute arrangements that will benefit consumers and Health Advance shareholders, both. Publicity For Good is a cut above in their grasp of this market. They understand our brand mission. PFG will help us be effective in reaching journalists, retail market decision makers and industry personnel with insightful, leading edge information. We are not playing around. Our unique CBD infused wine beverage is absolutely going to be an iconic brand in this exciting adult beverage sector. That's why we welcome Publicity For Good as truly special mission partners. Get ready world - here we come."

Photo Caption: Unique de-alcoholized CBD infused wine gives the market a new twist as consumers embrace innovative non-alcoholic options in the adult beverage lifestyle. The 66° Beverage Company brand from Health Advance Inc (OTC:HADV) is now in production and getting forward leaning communications help from the experts at Publicity For Good, led by Heather DeSantis, https://publicityforgood.com/,

effective immediately.

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC.

In 2021, Health Advance committed, via new management, to innovate service to its markets. Health Advance is now a Current Information tier filer with OTC Markets in the Alternative Reporting Guideline category. Through a joint venture subsidiary, Courtship Wines, Health Advance Inc is launching CBD infused beverages and other products. Additional joint ventures have been announced and are under development. Health Advance Inc is organizing these initiatives in part with external organizations, including Winning Brands Corporation, in a strategic consulting role.

