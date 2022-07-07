Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Kicks Off 2022 Drill Program at Seventymile Gold Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCSSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF)(FSE:T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is excited to announce that drilling has kicked off on the Company's district-scale Seventymile Gold Project ("Seventymile"), an underexplored >40 kilometre ("km") long late Paleozoic greenstone belt located in eastern Alaska. Tectonic's drill program is specifically designed to test two targets with each drill hole:

the newly interpreted main gold-bearing shear zone feeding the historically drilled tension veins carrying diamond drill results up to 104.75 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") across 1.52 metres ("m") the true width, scale and continuity of the historically drilled, shallowly dipping tension veins, where select historical vertical drill holes intersected multiple stacked, high-grade gold veins

Seventymile Plan Maps and Cross Sections, with proposed drill target locations, may be found here. A presentation providing a detailed overview of Seventymile is available here.

Tony Reda, Tectonic President & CEO, commented: "It is extremely rare to come across a cohesive, 40-km long underexplored greenstone belt, such as Seventymile, in a Tier 1 jurisdiction. We begin our 2022 season with a renewed intensity, fuelled by the extensive interpretive work undertaken by our team, towards delineating what we believe to be top-tier, discovery-ready drill targets. The Tectonic team is laser-focused on executing an efficient drill program designed to confirm these target settings and create shareholder value. We invite investors who share our enthusiasm to join us as we track down Alaska's next great gold mine."

Seventymile Gold Project - An Underexplored 40 km Long Greenstone Belt

Maps providing an overview of the Seventymile project may be found here.

The Seventymile property represents an exciting and unique opportunity: an underexplored >40 km long greenstone belt in a Tier 1 jurisdiction, owned by Doyon, Ltd. ("Doyon"), a leading Native Regional Corporation and Alaska's largest private landowner. Seventymile comprises approximately 150,000 acres of Native-Owned Land, with numerous gold zones delineated by reconnaissance drilling, trenching, and soil and rock sampling.

Tectonic's Seventymile drill program will focus on three targets within the highly prospective 8km-long Flume orogenic gold trend, located in the northwestern region of the project. The 2022 drilling will target the key Flanders, Flume and Alder prospects, where shallowly-dipping, low-angle tension vein swarms occur adjacent to interpreted, largely undrilled, controlling shear structures. Limited historical diamond drilling in 1990 and 2000 at these targets demonstrated the presence of high gold grades and significant strike potential. Tectonic's exploration campaigns from 2018 to 2020 validated and proved the continuity of these mineralized structures across the >8 km Flume trend. Drilling will focus on obtaining detailed geological information while testing for grade, scale and potential expansion at each targeted prospect.

2022 Drilling at Seventymile

To view the Seventymile Plan Maps with proposed drill target locations, click here.

Flanders : High-grade north-dipping quartz tension veins hosted by a distinctive iron-rich basalt unit are open for expansion to the northwest, east, southeast, and at depth. Diamond drilling in 1990 and 2000 by previous operators intersected two highlight diamond drill results of 104.75 g/t Au over 1.52m and 5.30 g/t Au over 15.24m within tensional veins, both of which are open along strike and at depth. Additionally, a 2020 Tectonic RAB infill drill hole testing extensional, tension-gash quartz-pyrite-arsenopyrite veins at Flanders returned a highlight result of 4.38 g/t Au over 6.10m (News release detailing 2020 results here). Additionally, the 2022 program will test for shear-hosted mineralization at the northern structural contact of the high iron basalt unit, which is interpreted to be the controlling feature of the tension veins drilled to date.

Drilling will focus on expanding the known shear-tension vein gold mineralization system by testing the down-dip extent of the shear while also stepping east across Flume Creek to test the interpreted continuation of the system in an undrilled area of high-tenor gold-in-soil anomalies (trace to ). Alder : Undrilled high tenor gold-in-soil anomalies with values from trace to 2.34 g/t Au found in the same iron-rich basalt as observed at the Flanders. Drilling will focus on stepping west of the historic drilling into the basalt.

Qualified Person

Tectonic's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Senior Project Manager - Geology for Aurora Geosciences Ltd.., who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Schulze is a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC), the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO) and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (NAPEG).

