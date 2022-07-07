Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Cannadips is Expanding Internationally, Leveraging Lexaria's DehydraTECH

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that its DehydraTECH licensee Boldt Runners Corporation, owners of the Cannadips Brand, has expanded manufacturing agreements to include Europe, Japan, and South Africa.

"We are extremely grateful for our longstanding relationship with Lexaria and look forward to our continued expansion into new channels, geographies and product formats," said Pete Diatelevi, CEO of California-headquartered Boldt Runners Corporation.

Cannadips CBD dip pouch, the leading CBD (cannabidiol) pouch brand in the United States ("USA"), is a tobacco-free, nicotine-free dip alternative providing an effective way to enjoy CBD and is sold in over 6,500 stores across the USA as well as through direct-to-consumer online sales. Lexaria's DehydraTECH enhancement technology is inside every tin, the result of longstanding collaboration and product design. The relationship between Lexaria and the Cannadips brand continues to flourish as international product sales have already begun, opening new channels for growth in Lexaria revenues.

"We are delighted with the expansion of the Cannadips brand outside of the USA," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. "We continue to work with the Cannadips team on the infusion of exciting new formulations to meet the needs of adult consumers' changing preferences and will endeavour to always remain one step ahead of the competition."

About Cannadips

Our brand and story begin in Humboldt County, CA and we are exceedingly proud to be a part of this community. It means a lot to us. We manufacture each batch in the region that has made us famous. We found the right pouch material to make our pouches neat, comfortable, and to allow the CBD to move through the mesh. Our pouch material, the process we use with Lexaria, and our flavor systems make Cannadips CBD an experience that you can't find anywhere else. The result of our innovation journey is the next evolution of traditional dip - Cannadips CBD.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 25 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707801/Cannadips-is-Expanding-Internationally-Leveraging-Lexarias-DehydraTECH