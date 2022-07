Bnei-Brak, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) ("NurExone" or the "Company"), a leading pharmaceutical company that develops innovative exosome-based treatments, is pleased to announce that the Company will host an investor webinar on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST to discuss the Company's recent developments and growth outlook.

Investor Webinar Overview:

Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_63_7xbMnQWSSlIfEa7aX3g

Presenter: Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone

A presentation will be conducted during the first half of the webinar, followed by a Q&A session during which the CEO of NurExone will answer all investor questions.

About NurExone

NurExone is a pharmaceutical company developing a biological extracellular vesicles (EV)-based technology drug platform. This is a unique advanced treatment for reversing paralysis and improving the quality of life of patients following spinal cord injury using bio-guided exosomes (membrane-bound extracellular vesicles) loaded with modified siRNA sequence. This technology, which has been successfully used in animal studies, after it is approved in clinical trials, can be used to treat various conditions such as spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and other brain and neurological indications.

NurExone holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize the technology by the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa and Tel Aviv University, both located in Israel. As well, the Company has recently obtained an additional exclusive global license to an exosome manufacturing process developed at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa. NurExone will be responsible for ongoing exosome research, management of clinical studies and commercialization of the technology for different indications not limited to the central nervous system.

