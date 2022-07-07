Mercans' board has appointed Tatjana Domovits, a long-serving executive, as their Global CEO. Mercans' board expressed confidence that "Tatjana is the best person to lead Mercans into the future, building world-class payroll technology, transforming global payroll and the employer-of-record industry, and making global employment frictionless."

Tatjana Domovits Group CEO Mercans (Photo: AETOSWire)

This announcement comes on the back of a record-breaking year for Mercans in 2021 and its ambitious plans that focus on driving revenue growth across all business lines. Mercans' disruptive global payroll technology, which delivers native payroll processing capabilities and integrations with local tax authorities across 160 countries, has proven to be a huge success in the global payroll industry. Mercans intends to reach annual revenues in excess of $100 million from HR Blizz's subscription services.

"Mercans has succeeded in breaking a misconception that building a multi-country payroll software is impossible. Our technology allows employers to pay their employees anywhere in the world in minutes. We have made global payroll truly effortless," said Tatjana Domovits, Mercans' newly appointed Group CEO.

In addition, Mercans has invested heavily in creating an unparalleled global payroll ecosystem in the industry. It has forged several high-profile partnerships with leading HCM providers to offer a simplified and integrated payroll experience. Seamless integration between these HCM solutions and Mercans' HR Blizz means that customers can use their preferred HCM and workforce management solutions but still have employees paid accurately and effortlessly anywhere in the world.

Complementing its leading global payroll technology, Mercans continues to extend a full spectrum of integrated in-country services to its customers such as EOR, compliance, talent management, and HR advisory.

"The appointment of Tatjana Domovits as Mercans' Group CEO is also a significant milestone for Mercans in becoming the most diverse global payroll technology company in the industry. Not only do women represent more than 50% of our workforce, but we are also proud to be the only woman-led global payroll company in the world," added Mercans' board.

About Mercans

Mercans is a global leader in payroll technology. Mercans' revolutionary global payroll platform HR Blizz enables SMBs and enterprise businesses to manage payroll across 160 countries. With 20 years of global payroll expertise, Mercans delivers the full spectrum of HR services through a single, secure global platform. Visit www.mercans.com

