Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, today announces that Dr. Judith Michelle Williams, co-founder of the human resources information platform Sugarwork, Inc. and former Global Head of People and Sustainability at SAP, will be joining the company's Board of Directors. As a metrics-driven diversity strategist, Dr. Williams brings her expertise in delivering exceptional cross-functional outcomes across the organizations she leads and advises.

"The Siteimprove team is thrilled to welcome Dr. Williams to the Board of Directors, with her impressive background of developing diverse and inclusive cultures and leadership accountability across global enterprise organizations," said Shane Paladin, CEO of Siteimprove. "Siteimprove's core ethos is built around building an accessible Internet for all and her counsel will be invaluable as we continue to deliver upon that goal, both externally and internally."

With more than twenty years global human resources and cross-cultural diversity experience, Dr. Williams has been successful in building and developing diverse talent pipelines, creating inclusive cultures, and building leadership accountability for all talent outcomes. While at SAP, she ??was responsible for building and maintaining a healthy and inclusive culture for more than 100,000 global employees and led both the Global Health and Wellbeing Team and Global Diversity and Inclusion Office. Dr. Williams holds an A.B. from Harvard College, and a MA and PhD from Stanford University.

"I'm proud to be joining the Siteimprove Board of Directors to support and strengthen the company's position as a recognized global leader in advancing accessibility and inclusivity," said Dr. Williams. "We are entering a new era in diversity and inclusion, shifting the conversation from awareness to action, and companies like Siteimprove are leading the way. I look forward to working collaboratively with the Siteimprove Board to provide guidance on how to sustain the culture of inclusivity that Siteimprove has built for its employees and users."

Earlier this year, Siteimprove announced that it had crossed the $100 million mark in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) as businesses move to deliver inclusive, high performing digital experiences. Siteimprove enables brands to build the most digitally inclusive environments, leading to a wider, more loyal customer base, with a recent Forrester study showing a 275 percent ROI for organizations using Siteimprove and overall increased profitability from improved accessibility. The Siteimprove Platform offers its customers three core solutions: Inclusivity, Content Experience and Marketing Performance, with seven products that support the needs of marketing departments, web teams and CMOs in delivering tangible ROI through optimized content performance across any marketing channel.

