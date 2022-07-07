Anzeige
07.07.2022
Listing of additional SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds on Baltic Bond List

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on July 7, 2022, additional 40
SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds with total nominal value EUR 200 000 are going to
be listed on Baltic Bond List next to the already listed 1 400 SIA AgroCredit
Latvia bonds with total nominal value EUR 7 000 000 (ISIN LV0000802106)
starting as of July 8, 2022. 

As of July 8, 2022 the following SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds will be listed:

Issuer's full   SIA AgroCredit Latvia                     
 name                                      
Issuer's short  ACL                              
 name                                      
Securities ISIN  LV0000802106                         
 code                                      
Securities    31.12.2026                          
 maturity date                                 
Nominal value of 5 000 EUR                           
 one security                                  
Number of listed 1 440                             
 securities                                   
Orderbook short  ACLB070026A                          
 name                                      
Coupon rate    7.00 %                            
Coupon payment  31.12.2016 31.12.2017 31.12.2018 31.12.2019 31.12.2020    
 dates       31.12.2021 31.12.2022 31.12.2023 31.12.2024 31.12.2025    
          31.12.2026                          



According to the bond issue prospectus SIA AgroCredit Latvia has a right to
issue additional 560 bonds, by reaching the total nominal value of the bond
issue EUR 10 000 000. 

The Listing applications for listing additionally issued bonds on the Baltic
Bond list will be submitted separately. The resolutions made for listing
additionally issued bonds will be published separately. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
