New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - Antonia Saint NY has received a patent for its SoftSurround System that can make high heels as comfortable as sneakers. High heels and comfort do not generally go together. Though heels can up the style quotient, they can take a heavy toll on the feet when they are worn for extended periods.

Over the years, women have come to accept the pain from beautiful footwear as the price that they pay for looking stylish. It is either style or comfort, not both. Antonia Saint NY is seeking to turn this concept on its head with its new patented SoftSurround System that comprises several components to make it easy to wear even stiletto heels all through the day.

Thanks to unequal distribution of weight, a high-heel wearer can come down on the ball of the foot with 2.5x their body weight. Further, wearing heels can cause stinging pain and even swollen toes and blisters, among other issues. In the long term, wearing unsupportive heels can cause nerve damage, knee pain, bone spurs, weakening of ligaments, and more. Despite this, 73% of women still wear high heels.

To add to this, finding shoes that are just the right fit is not easy. Industry research has revealed that 60% of people have feet that differ in size, even if it is by a few millimeters. Foot size can increase over time, as ligaments and tendons stretch, weight change can occur, and walking on hard surfaces creates additional strain, yet people do not commonly get re-measured as time goes on. Therefore, it's no surprise that 88% of women wear shoes that are too small.

Antonia Saint Dunbar, the Co-Founder and Chief of Design of Antonia Saint New York (ASNY), developed the SoftSurround System over a period of three years based on her own pain points and after extensive consultation with a renowned podiatrist. Antonia redesigned heels to offer the right combination of style and to place comfort within key areas of each shoe. Her final designs emphasize the main areas that needed solving with shoes, which she calls the Three C's - Comfort, Construction, and Customized Fit.

For Comfort, The SoftSurround System comprises features like two anti-blister tabs at the back of the heel, side cushioning strips to hold the feet in place, and tri-arch support to support all three arches and dual-layered support throughout the shoe that provides 200% more cushioning underfoot. The toes receive special attention with a foam toe topper, a big toe cushion, and a deeper toe box for more room around the toes. An additional deep heel cup adds stability as the wearer walks, and a three-layered cushion under the ball of the foot helps to further relieve any pressure.

For Construction, the patented design includes the entire heelpost wrapped in ballistic nylon that is one level below Kevlar, which is used for bulletproof vests. In fact, it is always possible to tell a pair of ASNY's shoes because this material is noticeably present as a heel cover. Wear and tear are minimized further with reinforced toe tips to reduce scuff marks, as well as more durable upper materials and heels that last 5-7 times longer with stronger heel tips.

For Customized Fit, ASNY addresses the fact that over half the population has different-sized feet yet is always forced to buy one pair of shoes when two sizes would be an ideal choice. Unlike any other footwear company, ASNY enables the user to customize their fit by the individual left and right sizes if needed by adding this option to 'Customize Your Fit' on their website.

Commenting on the SoftSurround System, Antonia said, "It took more than 30 years for me to realize just how much shoes were failing all of us and that we didn't need to live out our days distracted by pain from something as simple as our footwear. We deserve better, and we have far too complex lives to be held back in this way any longer. That is why I've dedicated my focus to make this better for all of us, and I can't wait for the world to know that these shoes with the patented SoftSurround System now exist for them to wear and benefit from."

Media Contact:

Name: Imelda Juniarsih

Email: imelda@antoniasaintny.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130280