His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Ruler of Dubai) received the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice 2021 amongst others on the theme of Environmental Sustainability in Abu Dhabi on June 30th, 2022

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - Harmony Foundation hosted the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice 2021 on 30th June, 2022, the 17th edition of the awards and the second chapter in Abu Dhabi, on the theme of Environmental Sustainability. The first chapter of the awards premiered on December 30th, 2021. The awards were hosted in association with The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Government of UAE under the esteemed patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Al Ketbi.





H.H.Sheikh Mansour bin Mohamed receiving the award on his father's behalf

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/130245_4d2dd212f44bca8c_001full.jpg

In its press release, the Harmony Foundation said it "embarked on the 17th year of the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice 2021 felicitating selfless individuals, leaders, youth, and organisations who have worked relentlessly in the realm of augmenting Environmental Sustainability. The Harmony Foundation has been proud to acknowledge the diversity of individuals from various walks of life, from students to corporates, who are no less than the warrior-visionaries of our times and have diligently worked towards the conservation and preservation of our planet."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the esteemed ruler of Dubai (under the Special Category of Heads of State), was awarded for UAE's phenomenal long-term roadmap towards achieving environmental goals like the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, 'UAE Energy Strategy 2050' (amongst many others in the UAE under his acclaimed leadership and guidance). On behalf of him, his son, H.H.Sheikh Mansour bin Mohamed bin Rashid, received the award. His Highness Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, admirably known as the Green Sheikh; and Mr.Gidon Bromberg (co-founder and director of EcoPeace in Israel) was felicitated with the award amongst other inspiring and astounding guardians of our planet on June 30th, 2022, at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi. Five youths were also felicitated with the Certificate of Appreciation during the event for their efforts as changemakers that have vision beyond their years to act as guardians of our planet," it further added.

The foundation's past awardees include luminaries like Dr. Oby Esekwesili (Nigerian Presidential Candidate- 2019 & Founder- Bring Back Our Girls), Nobel Laureates like H.H. Dalai Lama, Nation Premiers like Ghanaian President H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, and Prime Minister of Malaysia H.E. Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, H.H. Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs & Intl Cooperation), Baroness Caroline Cox (former Deputy Speaker of the United Kingdom's House of Lords), Prominent Priyanka Chopra (UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador), among others.

Highlighting the purpose of the award, Dr. Abraham Mathai, Founder & Chairman of Harmony Foundation, said: '"A sustainable environment is monumental for the survival of humanity and other species of our planet, and the way we treat our environment has huge consequences for the future of our planet."

"It affects everything from human health to the wellbeing of the entire ecosystem. We can all do our part in conserving the environment and nature to protect the Earth we live on. Today, every nation in this world strives hard for industrialization for a higher GDP. GDP needs to be balanced with GEP, that is Gross Environment Product, to maintain some sanity of our planet. Every nation should strive in strengthening the GEP, Gross Environment Product, along with the GDP. In a world that is quick to applaud economic success but slow to recognise environmental endeavours, the awardees stand as shining examples of changemakers & radical leaders who choose to invest in the future of our planet. Harmony Foundation hopes that the awardees inspire and enlighten people towards protecting the environment, and adopting eco-friendly practices to augment environmental sustainability," Dr. Mathai further added.



Media Contact

Top Media Moguls

Email: contact@topmediamoguls.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130245