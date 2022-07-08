|Press Release
|Nicox: 2022 Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting
July 8, 2022 - release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, Informs its shareholders that the Extraordinary general meeting convened on first call on Monday July 11, 2022, cannot be held as the quorum required by law will not be reached.
The shareholders of Nicox are thus convened on second call for an Extraordinary general meeting on the same resolutions and the same agenda on Thursday July 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm CET in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.
The documents mentioned in articles R.22.10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, are sent to the shareholders upon written request. These documents are also made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website (www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com)).
Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the Extraordinary shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, is posted on Nicox's website. Shareholders may also contact the Company's Investor Relations team at ag2022nicox@nicox.com (mailto:ag2022nicox@nicox.com) for any question on the voting process. The proxy forms sent by correspondence or the electronic votes for the Extraordinary general meetings of July 11, 2022 remain valid for the Extraordinary general meeting of July 28, 2022.
About Nicox
|Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for dry eye disease. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.
Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com).
|Forward-Looking Statements
|The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.
Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the 'Document d'enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2021' filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2022 which is available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com)).
