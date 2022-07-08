Anzeige
Freitag, 08.07.2022

WKN: A1KA8Z ISIN: US00191G1031 Ticker-Symbol: BK1 
Frankfurt
08.07.22
08:00 Uhr
2,540 Euro
+0,160
+6,72 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.07.2022 | 14:08
81 Leser
ARC Document Solutions to Report Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2022

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2022 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 2pm Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's related press release will also be issued on the same day prior to the conference call.

To access the live conference call, dial (888) 330-2446. International callers may join the conference by dialing (240) 789-2732. The conference code is 4600919 and will be required to dial into the call. A live webcast will also be made available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/548557117 and may also be found on the Overview and Events & Presentation pages of ARC Document Solution's investor relations website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC provides digital printing and document-related services to customers in a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

CONTACT:
David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & IR
+1-925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707961/ARC-Document-Solutions-to-Report-Second-Quarter-Results-on-August-3-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
