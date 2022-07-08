Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with international law firm, Ogier.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a prestigious and respected firm as Ogier. The firm's wide ranging global financial practice areas and expertise are an ideal fit for our membership & network. I look forward to working with and introducing Ogier's knowledge & skills to our members," stated PBHFA's founder, David S. Goodboy.

James Bergstrom, the head of Ogier's investment funds team in the Cayman Islands added: "As a firm, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide commercial and practical advice to some of the world's most prestigious hedge fund clients, as well as new-market entrants and emerging managers. South Florida is a rapidly developing financial hub and an exciting location for hedge fund managers and professionals, and we are delighted to be partnering the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, which works to support this growing community."

About Ogier: Ogier provides legal advice on BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Irish, Jersey and Luxembourg law. Our network of locations also includes Beijing, Hong Kong, London, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Legal services for the corporate and financial sectors form the core of our business, principally in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, investment funds, dispute resolution, private equity and private wealth. We also have strong practices in the areas of employee benefits and incentives, employment law, regulatory, restructuring and corporate recovery and property.

Our corporate administration business, Ogier Global, works closely with Ogier's partner-led legal teams to incorporate and administer a wide variety of vehicles, offering clients integrated legal and corporate administration services.

We have the knowledge and expertise to handle the most demanding and complex transactions and provide expert, efficient and cost effective services to all our clients. Our commercial understanding and experience of working with leading financial institutions, professional advisers and regulatory bodies enable us to add real value to our clients' businesses.

About The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association:

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association's mission is to create a mutually beneficial deal making environment in the diverse financial climate of Palm Beach & South Florida via a series of live socials & educational events; as well as digital webinar production.

The PBHFA is a South Florida trade organization with global reach. Its members consist of active hedge fund managers/ professionals, ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, FOF's, foundations, allocators, as well as the best of the best of service providers including third-party marketers, data providers, prime brokers, administrators, auditors, lawyers, risk managers, and fintech firms.

Media Contact Details:

Name: Dave Goodboy

Email: dave@pbhfa.org

Designation: CEO

Wesbite: https://pbhfa.org/

