DJ Umetaworld Announces New Website and App Launch

Umetaworld Umetaworld Announces New Website and App Launch 08-Jul-2022 / 15:40 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Milan, Italy

Umetaworld, the first-ever social media metaverse, has announced the launch of its new website and mobile app. Both launches signal the metaverse open for users who can now interact with others as well as a digital landscape.

The website will be going live in the second week of July 2022, and its app is slated to be released on July 16, 2022.

There is a lot of talk about the metaverse these days and how people can use it. But a lot of this talk is limited to metaverses being used as gaming landscapes. Umetaworld is different in that it focuses on the metaverse as a purely social space.

In Umetaworld, users can interact with each other using high-end avatars which are created with realistic renditions of their faces. By taking a selfie during the registration process, users can create high-definition versions of themselves to enjoy.

There is also the ability to create and customize private rooms that can be decorated and dedicated to whatever topic the user chooses. Virtual events can also be held in the Umetaworld such as concerts, conferences, meetups, and even shopping.

Once its metaverse is made downloadable on July 16, 2022, users can explore its 'Union Square' a digital landscape that is reminiscent of the material world.

Umetaworld's vision is to create a positive virtual space where users can be free of their worries and responsibilities. In a world just emerging from the pandemic, a thing like this is very much needed.

According to Daniele Marinelli, Founder & CEO of DTSocialize, who is also a founder of Umetaworld, this project has been created to share positivity within the web3 landscape. Marinelli will be presenting at the Metaverse Summit in Paris, France on the 16th and 17th of July 2022. While there, he will speak on two panels, Web3 & Decentralisation And Mixed Reality & Virtual World.

His summit appearance will also see him formally introduce Umetaworld to the rest of the web3 community. The project has certainly been well-received so far, with its native token UMW being listed on major DEXs and centralised exchange listings coming soon. About Umetaworld

Umetaworld is the first-ever social media metaverse landscape that allows users to interact with one another, enjoy events, and even trade using high-definition avatars. Built on principles of reality and fun, Umetaworld gives its users full control of their digital experience and encourages them to enjoy all that web3 has to offer. Twitter: https: //twitter.com/UMetaWorld

Website: https://umetaworld.i o Contact Details

Umetaworld

Alice Carli

a.carli@dtsh.io Company Website

https://umetaworld.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1394291 08-Jul-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1394291&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2022 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)