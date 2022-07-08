Standard Premium Finance Holdings Inc: Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. Announces Formal Commitment to Further Strategic Growth by Renewing Five-Year Employment Contracts and Lock-up Agreements

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. ("Holdings") (OTCQX:SPFX) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, William Koppelmann, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Krogol, agreed to sign five-year employment contracts. These members of our senior management will receive well-deserved stock options through the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, as well as performance-based compensation that aligns with the company's growth strategy.

Additionally, all officers and directors have agreed to reciprocate by extending their current stock lock-up agreements as well as non-compete contracts, securing the brain trust and proprietary trade secrets of the Company. The extension of these stock lock-up agreements provides additional security for new investors who will not have to be concerned about competing for liquidity with insiders for an additional year. These lock-up agreements were originally volunteered by officers and directors beginning in December 2021.

William Koppelmann, Standard's Chairman and CEO is determined to ramp up earnings and increase his equity. He encourages the creation of personal wealth for the sales representatives and executives by operating one of the only premium finance companies that provides stock ownership and a public market for its stock. For the past five years, Mr. Koppelmann deferred additional salary after Standard converted from an S Corporation to a C Corporation. Notably, an S Corporation must constantly pay out large portions of its profits, which stifles growth. As a C Corporation, Standard has bolstered its retained earnings to attract new investors and increase credit lines, aligning with the primary reasons the Company went public. During these transformative years, Mr. Koppelmann has increased his equity as the leader who continues to recruit successful marketing representatives with equity signing bonuses vested over the life of their employment as the company expands into additional markets while seeking opportunities for additional market share through mergers and acquisitions. "We have spent many years building this small regional company into an emerging national power. I firmly believe that through times of growth, management has a duty to perform in the best interest of our shareholders. During these times, one has to sacrifice personal gains for the long-term health and strategy of the company to achieve our long-term goals. It was extremely personal to me that those loyal individuals who bought into this philosophy be rewarded for their service and sacrifice in the form of options and warrants as signing or performance bonuses." Mr. Koppelmann said.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. is a premium finance company providing premium finance solutions to businesses and individuals. With over 200 collective years of premium finance experience, Standard Premium Finance is best positioned to consult and assist our valued partner agents and client base on every aspect of premium financing. Standard is an industry-leading premium finance company with annual loan originations of approximately $120 million with loans ranging from $500 to over $500,000.

