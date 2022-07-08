Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") has entered into a letter of intent to acquire 100 per cent of the approximately 2,750-hectare Lac Mistumis Lithium property, located in the territory of Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Northern Quebec, Canada. The property is centralized in the heart of Canada's Lithium district and in the proximity of several large well known Lithium producers. Quebec is known for its strong electric aspirations and fundamentally accelerating the battery metal industry. This will be the 4th lithium property that the Company has acquired in the past 2 years.

"This transaction strengthens our land position in an important mining camp and area, which achieves two main objectives of the Company. Firstly, we have established a meaningful land position that specifically heavily focuses on lithium deposits and second, we enhance our ability and capacity for our Lithium portfolio."

About Lac Mistumis Lithium Property

Location

The Lac Mistumis property is located within the territory of Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Northern Quebec, Canada. James Bay is known for its location of being one of the largest lithium areas in Canada, and an epicentre of ethical conflict free battery metals.

Property Status and Configuration

The Lac Mistumis property comprises of 52 claim units and covers 2750.55 hectares.

Access and Infrastructure

The property is conveniently located between two major Hydro Quebec transmission lines. The property closest accessible point is through a main access road or through air.

Mineralization

The property is proximal to Lithium bearing pegmatites of relatively homogenous granitic instrusives. The Property overlies the Eastmain Greenstone Belt and is mainly underlain by the Archean granodiorites, pegmatites, and monzogranites of the Mistumis Batholith and by the northwest-southeast trending Lac Esprit diabase dyke.





Figure 1: Lac Mistimus claims disposition and district geology and prospectivity.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5644/130401_aaa8fa3624f3f8aa_001full.jpg

History

Known LCT pegmatites in a poorly mapped and under explored area with occurrences of lepidolite, within known pegmatitic occurrences.

Agreement Terms

Quantum plans to acquire 100 per cent of the Lac Mistumis lithium property in an agreement. The Letter of intent is non-binding and final consideration is still in negotiation.

"The Lac Mistumis Lithium property is a fantastic addition to our assets for our Company. We have shown great interest in acquiring further properties to our collection and with another proposed Lithium property, we have expanded our network and range within the battery metals industry. We are focusing our resources by making further acquisitions, while developing our already existing assets to increase our shareholder value. This property has shown potential for uncovering many untapped minerals and with the proximity being next to many large already existing Lithium manufacturers we have positioned ourselves within a prime position," states David Greenway, Director.

Qualified Person

Luke van der Meer (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

QUANTUM BATTERY METALS CORP.

"Andrew Sostad"

_______________________

Andrew Sostad, CEO and Director

