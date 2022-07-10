Ful.io recently upgraded its services to better help businesses uncover the technographic data used by companies globally, lead generation, market analysis, and competitor research.

Bangalore, India--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2022) - Ful.io has released a massive update to its business intelligence tools. The update has enabled users to effortlessly analyze the technologies (technographic data) used by various websites on the web.

Changing the Landscape of Technographic and Lead Generation with Ful.io



Compared to the previous setup, the new update leverages custom crawlers and analysis to find information on websites that conventional crawlers will struggle to find. The upgraded technology stack will handle all the work after the website list is imported by extracting contact information that would take weeks or months to obtain using conventional market research techniques. The upgrade also enables Ful.io's solution to independently crawl and scan webpages without needing the users to keep the process alive.

Ful.io did the upgrade to help its users gain a competitive advantage in today's data-driven world. Ful.io believes that access to rich technographic data will benefit their users in making business optimization like strategizing for lead generation, optimization of sales funnel, and more.

"These web technologies quickly became a game-changer for our users. Lead generation projects that used to take a whole team to accomplish can now be completed programmatically. When our users can segment traffic based on location, they can easily identify more prospers and potentially onboard more clients," said Sathish, a spokesperson for Ful.io.

Another area where the upgrade focuses is to expand the type of technographic data they extract. In the new update, numerous technographic data types have been introduced. To name a few notable ones:

Widgets data

Analytics data

Frameworks data

Content management systems data

Advertisers data

CDN data

And more.

"In Ful.io, we focus on cost and user experience. First, we strived to offer our users better web extraction technology at a lower cost. We also make plan adjustments easy on our platform. Second, to improve our user's experience, we will upgrade our Chrome browser extension next." Sathish shared the upcoming plans for Ful.io.

For more information on Ful.io's upgraded business tools, please visit https://ful.io/.

About Ful.io

Ful.io is a lean startup based in Bangalore, India, that values making easy-to-use and meaningful software to make data more accessible to marketing and sales teams globally. Widgets, analytics, frameworks, content management systems, advertisers, content delivery networks, online standards, and web servers are just a few of the technology areas that Ful.io tracks.

