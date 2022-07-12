

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on month in June, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in May (originally flat).



On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 9.2 percent - again beating forecasts for 8.8 percent and down from the upwardly revised 9.3 percent gain in the previous month (originally 9.1 percent).



Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year in June, the bank said, while import prices gained 0.8 percent on month and 25.8 percent on year.







