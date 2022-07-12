South Korean utility Kepco is building a 200 MW solar park on a former salt farm. It said the project will be operational by June 2023.Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co., a unit of Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco), has started working on a 200 MW solar park at a former salt farm in Sinan country, South Jeolla province. The plant will feature bifacial modules provided by an unnamed manufacturer. The array is scheduled to begin commercial operations by June 2023. The project site is situated in the Honam region, on the southwestern tip of the Korean peninsula. Kepco said the solar plant will be ...

