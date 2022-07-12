Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Monopoly Millionaire Game, a marine-themed GameFi that involves island construction, cultivating, shooting and more, announced that it has completed a seed funding of 1 million US Dollar. By this round of funding, MMG was valued at 10 million US Dollar.

Monopoly Millionaire Game Raised $1 Million in Seed Funding

Mirana Ventures led the seed funding round. Other notable investors included Kernel Ventures, Mint Ventures, Crypto J, and Ventorylabs.

MMG Team said it will use the fund to help realize the MMG GameFi vision and attract more users to participate in the Web3 games. In MMG, players shall buy Cannon NFTs to get the entry. With the NFT entry, players can earn daily check-in rewards and P2E rewards. Players can earn additional rewards by P2E within the NFT life cycle.

"In MMG GameFi economic model, each NFT has a life cycle, that means, each can only be used for P2E for a limited period of time. Players have to upgrade the NFT or sell it in the marketplace when its life cycle expires. This enables us to better control inflation and have a healthier ecosystem,' Monopoly Millionaire Game CEO Angle told on an earlier Press Release at Cointelegraph. "Now MMG GameFi official version is launched. We welcome all users across the world to visit Monopoly Millionaire Game official website to download and experience the game."

Monopoly Millionaire Game is developed by group members who have rich game-developing experience in world-famous Internet companies. Even though the product is still in its early stages, investors believe it has significant potential to connect game players all over the world.

"With several hundreds of experienced game developers, and tens of thousands of users in the world, the potential for Monopoly Millionaire Game is significant," Karter, a partner at Mirana Ventures, said in the press release.

About Monopoly Millionaire Game

Monopoly Millionaire Game is a marine-themed game that features activities such as island construction, cultivating, shooting, among others. It is an NFT P2E game built on the BNB Chain.

Players use Cannon NFT to hunt marine creatures and each cannon fire will consume Gold Coins which have a limited daily quota. By hunting, players earn MMG token rewards. The Cannon NFT varies from 1 to 8 star levels. The higher the level, the more P2E profit the players will earn. Moreover, by receiving daily sign-in rewards, a player can completely cover their NFT costs, not to mention the additional P2E rewards available.

Each Cannon NFT has a "life cycle". When it expires, the player has to upgrade it or sell it on the market. This solves a deep-seated problem in many GameFi games: inflation. The MMG team strives to build a long-term and sustainable ecosystem, where players can enjoy the game, be entertained, and earn a profit in the meantime.

