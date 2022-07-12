Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.07.2022
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 
Frankfurt
12.07.22
08:04 Uhr
3,410 Euro
-0,030
-0,87 %
Dow Jones News
12.07.2022 | 10:07
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 12-Jul-2022 / 08:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: Discretionary holdings withdrawn from management 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                            City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC                Wilmington, U.S.A. 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v: 
AIB BANK 
EUROCLEAR BANK S.A / N.V 
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. 
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
07 July 2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
08 July 2022 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
Below 6% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                 % of voting rights 
                     % of voting rights   through financial Total of both in % (9.A Total number of 
                     attached to shares   instruments    + 9.B)          voting rights of 
                     (total of 9.A)     (total of 9.B.1 +              issuervii 
                                 9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or      5.87%          0%         5.87%          222,865,363 
reached 
Position of previous notification    6.97%          0%         6.97% 
(if applicable) 
       9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
       viii: 
       A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                Number of voting rightsix           % of voting rights 
       Class/type of 
       shares 
       ISIN code (if  Direct         Indirect       Direct        Indirect 
       possible) 
 
       ORD EUR.01                13,079,961                 5.87% 
       IE00BJMZDW83 
 
 
       SUBTOTAL A                13,079,961                 5.87% 
 
       B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
                                       Number of voting rights 
       Type of financial  Expiration   Exercise/         that may be acquired if the % of voting rights 
       instrument      datex     Conversion Periodxi    instrument is exercised/ 
                                       converted 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
       B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the 
       Regulations 
       Type of     Expiration     Exercise/      Physical or cash  Number of 
       financial    datex       Conversion Period xi settlementxii    voting rights  % of voting rights 
       instrument 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.A. on 08 July 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  174158 
EQS News ID:  1395951 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395951&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2022 03:36 ET (07:36 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
