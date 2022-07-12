Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 11th July.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange
Project: CART
Listing date: 13th July
Key words: Others, Initial listing, BSC
Official Website: https://carypto.io/
About:
Carypto project is divided into two ways: D2E (Driver to Earn) App and Big data related to Drive. This chapter is about the content related to the Carypto App, which is the basis of D2E. MultiBUS application is for all drivers all around the world. Carypto aims to be a multiverse blockchain project that connects the metaverse and the real world.
Project: DST
Listing date: 13th July
Key words: DeFi, Initial listing, Mainnet
Official Website: https://www.bit-one.io/index.html
About:
DST token is a governance token of DoubleSwap Dex. It is used as a key token for staking and pair pool formation.
Project: BHCT
Listing date: 14th July
Key words: Others, Initial listing, Mainnet
Official Website: https://bhct.co.kr/
About:
BHCT is a coin project under BH Global that was developed to establish a payment system used by BH Global and its partners, including medical payment services, mining theme park payment services, and complex shopping mall payment.
Project: WEI
Listing date: 14th July
Key words: DeFi, Metaverse, Initial listing, BSC
Official Website: https://weicrypto.com/
About:
WEI coin is the central asset of WEIcrypro ecosystem, bulit on the basis of two-level blockchain technology. WEI transaction takes no more than a few seconds, while PoSe mining algorithm allows to reduce negative stress on the environment.
Project: FOF
Listing date: 15th July
Key words: DeFi, Initial listing, BSC
Official Website: https://www.fofmine.com/
About:
FOF Coin by Ngel Partners Pte. Ltd., will be one of the most versatile cryptocurrency tokens. It will play a key role in multiple projects, including the financial business, Defi, eCommerce, and metaverse projects. Backed by an experienced team with a finance, blockchain, and marketing background, FOF Coin will be one of the most ambitious projects in the cryptocurrency space.OVERVIEW: Major Uses for FOF Coin FOF Coin will be used in the four foundation projects. It will give the FOF coin immense value as it is involved in many fast-growing industries, including finance, eCommerce, and the Metaverse: The Ngel Foundation will create and operate various financial operations, including asset management, FX & CFD arbitrage, cryptocurrency trading, copy trading, futures trading, options trading, and derivatives education. The foundation received its license from the Malaysia Labuan Financial Agency for Cryptocurrency and Financial Businesses.
Project: MTH
Listing date: 15th July
Key words: Others, Listed on Mercatox, ERC20
Official Website: https://monetha.io
About:
Monetha is a platform that lets users get rewards for their data. It enables users to earn rewards for sharing their profiles with merchants they shop at. The rewards can be used as discounts for future purchases across the Monetha marketplace or redeemed for other benefits (gift cards, vouchers, or crypto).
When a user chooses to apply their data, the platform will facilitate peer-to-peer data exchange with businesses, which will personalize the user experience and optimize the marketing efforts of the businesses.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - July 4th to July 10th, 2022
Name: BDTX
Weekly gain: 2240%
Official Website: https://blockduelers.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bdtx/usdt/inno
Name: IXT
Official Website: https://planetix.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ixt/usdt/inno
Name: BLMD
Weekly gain: 8900%
Official Website: http://blockmed.io/index_eng.html
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/blmd/usdt/usd
Name: OLE
Weekly gain: 60%
Official Website: https://openleverage.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ole/usdt/usd
Name: METAVIE
Weekly gain: 21%
Official Website: https://metavie.io/(https://metavie.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/metavie/usdt/inno
Name: XLM
Weekly gain: 5%
Official Website: https://www.stellar.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xlm/usdt/inno
Name: LYO
Weekly gain: 1%
Official Website: https://www.lyopay.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lyo/usdt/inno
Name: DSO
Weekly gain: 562%
Official Website: http://dasoo.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dso/usdt/inno
Name: FLOW
Weekly gain: 32%
Official Website: https://flow.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/flow/usdt/usd
Name: LKC
Weekly gain: 25%
Official Website: https://luckyico.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lkc/usdt/inno
Name: DTR
Weekly gain: 22%
Official Website: https://www.cyworld.com/cyworld/welcome
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dtr/usdt/usd
Name: POX
Weekly gain: 9%
Official Website: https://www.polluxcoin.info/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pox/usdt/inno
Name: STX
Weekly gain: 4%
Official Website: https://www.stacks.co/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/stx/usdt/inno
Name: DEBT
Weekly gain: 33%
Official Website: https://www.thedebtbox.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/debt/usdt/usd
Name: INU
Weekly gain: 67%
Official Website: https://theinu.co/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/inu/usdt/alts
Name: TOL
Weekly gain: 378%
Official Website: https://tokloktoken.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tol/usdt/inno
Figure 1
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/130622_e82c99e28434f8f6_001full.jpg
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
lbank.info
Visit Our Social Media:
Join Our Community:
Telegram
Contact Details:
For business cooperation, please contact:
business@lbank.info
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
marketing@lbank.info
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130622