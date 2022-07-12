Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 11th July.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: CART

Listing date: 13th July

Key words: Others, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://carypto.io/

About:

Carypto project is divided into two ways: D2E (Driver to Earn) App and Big data related to Drive. This chapter is about the content related to the Carypto App, which is the basis of D2E. MultiBUS application is for all drivers all around the world. Carypto aims to be a multiverse blockchain project that connects the metaverse and the real world.

Project: DST

Listing date: 13th July

Key words: DeFi, Initial listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.bit-one.io/index.html

About:

DST token is a governance token of DoubleSwap Dex. It is used as a key token for staking and pair pool formation.

Project: BHCT

Listing date: 14th July

Key words: Others, Initial listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://bhct.co.kr/

About:

BHCT is a coin project under BH Global that was developed to establish a payment system used by BH Global and its partners, including medical payment services, mining theme park payment services, and complex shopping mall payment.

Project: WEI

Listing date: 14th July

Key words: DeFi, Metaverse, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://weicrypto.com/

About:

WEI coin is the central asset of WEIcrypro ecosystem, bulit on the basis of two-level blockchain technology. WEI transaction takes no more than a few seconds, while PoSe mining algorithm allows to reduce negative stress on the environment.

Project: FOF

Listing date: 15th July

Key words: DeFi, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://www.fofmine.com/

About:

FOF Coin by Ngel Partners Pte. Ltd., will be one of the most versatile cryptocurrency tokens. It will play a key role in multiple projects, including the financial business, Defi, eCommerce, and metaverse projects. Backed by an experienced team with a finance, blockchain, and marketing background, FOF Coin will be one of the most ambitious projects in the cryptocurrency space.OVERVIEW: Major Uses for FOF Coin FOF Coin will be used in the four foundation projects. It will give the FOF coin immense value as it is involved in many fast-growing industries, including finance, eCommerce, and the Metaverse: The Ngel Foundation will create and operate various financial operations, including asset management, FX & CFD arbitrage, cryptocurrency trading, copy trading, futures trading, options trading, and derivatives education. The foundation received its license from the Malaysia Labuan Financial Agency for Cryptocurrency and Financial Businesses.

Project: MTH

Listing date: 15th July

Key words: Others, Listed on Mercatox, ERC20

Official Website: https://monetha.io

About:

Monetha is a platform that lets users get rewards for their data. It enables users to earn rewards for sharing their profiles with merchants they shop at. The rewards can be used as discounts for future purchases across the Monetha marketplace or redeemed for other benefits (gift cards, vouchers, or crypto).

When a user chooses to apply their data, the platform will facilitate peer-to-peer data exchange with businesses, which will personalize the user experience and optimize the marketing efforts of the businesses.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - July 4th to July 10th, 2022

Name: BDTX

Weekly gain: 2240%

Official Website: https://blockduelers.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bdtx/usdt/inno

Name: IXT

Official Website: https://planetix.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ixt/usdt/inno

Name: BLMD

Weekly gain: 8900%

Official Website: http://blockmed.io/index_eng.html

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/blmd/usdt/usd

Name: OLE

Weekly gain: 60%

Official Website: https://openleverage.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ole/usdt/usd

Name: METAVIE

Weekly gain: 21%

Official Website: https://metavie.io/(https://metavie.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/metavie/usdt/inno

Name: XLM

Weekly gain: 5%

Official Website: https://www.stellar.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xlm/usdt/inno

Name: LYO

Weekly gain: 1%

Official Website: https://www.lyopay.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lyo/usdt/inno

Name: DSO

Weekly gain: 562%

Official Website: http://dasoo.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dso/usdt/inno

Name: FLOW

Weekly gain: 32%

Official Website: https://flow.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/flow/usdt/usd

Name: LKC

Weekly gain: 25%

Official Website: https://luckyico.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lkc/usdt/inno

Name: DTR

Weekly gain: 22%

Official Website: https://www.cyworld.com/cyworld/welcome

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dtr/usdt/usd

Name: POX

Weekly gain: 9%

Official Website: https://www.polluxcoin.info/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pox/usdt/inno

Name: STX

Weekly gain: 4%

Official Website: https://www.stacks.co/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/stx/usdt/inno

Name: DEBT

Weekly gain: 33%

Official Website: https://www.thedebtbox.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/debt/usdt/usd

Name: INU

Weekly gain: 67%

Official Website: https://theinu.co/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/inu/usdt/alts

Name: TOL

Weekly gain: 378%

Official Website: https://tokloktoken.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tol/usdt/inno





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/130622_e82c99e28434f8f6_001full.jpg

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

business@lbank.info

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

marketing@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130622