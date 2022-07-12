The "European Indoor Virtual Weapon Training Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Traditionally, small arms and heavy weapons training (heavy machine guns, mortars, and anti-tank/anti-air systems) takes place in specialized outdoor ranges using live ammunition and physical targets. However, it is inherently expensive to supply and use live ammunition and places logistical strain on getting trainees to and from these locations.

These factors have driven a slow shift to alternative ways to maintain small arms and weapon system proficiency, such as adopting blended live/virtual or fully virtual small arms/weapons trainers. A blended range is a blend of traditional live ranges and virtual elements such as the projection of targets and environments. The system utilizes live ammunition in conjunction with virtual targets that either is purely visual or interact with the ammunition by replicating ballistics.

Additionally, some systems may have a level of trainee feedback in the form of marksman scores to add an extra layer of user benefits. On the other hand, a fully virtual range utilizes lasers and blank ammunition in conjunction with virtual screens or virtual reality (VR) headsets.

The system's virtual element can allow for more complex scenarios and environments to be replicated for trainees to get more accurate and realistic training. The system will replicate ballistics following pre-determined scenario conditions. Due to the systems being virtual, the ranges can facilitate the use of heavy weapons and anti-tank/anti-air systems in the range.

Furthermore, if the range is networked, it can allow operators to train with other distributed units on different instrumented ranges. European armed forces increasingly require this capability to allow for distributed and remote training as operational tempos grow due to rising tensions due to the Russo-Ukrainian War.

With forces becoming deployed away from their home bases, traditional ranges cannot move with them; therefore, there emerges a greater need for blended or virtual systems that can facilitate marksmanship training while away from the home base.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indoor Virtual Weapon Training Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Indoor Instrumented Range Scope

Indoor Instrumented Range Overview

Impact of the Pandemic

Sustainability Impact

Meeting UN Sustainability Goals

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Product Examples

Product Case Studies

Company Highlight

Company Highlight

State of the Market

Market Penetration, 2021-2022

Potential Opportunity Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 Use of VR Headsets for Remote Small Arms Training

Growth Opportunity 2 Deployable Virtual Small Arms Trainers for Distributed Training

Growth Opportunity 3 Configurable Virtual Small Arms Trainers to Allow for Training of Handheld Anti-tank and Anti-air Systems

