Leading Digital Sales Room Platform GetAccept Integrates with GlobalSign for Digital Signing

LEUVEN, BELGIUM and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en) a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced that top digital sales room platform GetAccept has been integrated with GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service. As a result, GetAccept has been able to streamline and simplify the user experience, enable AATL digital signatures and meet critical industry requirements.

The GetAccept Digital Sales Room (DSR) platform enables buyers and sellers to collaborate in one secure client-facing hub to exchange content and communicate while simplifying and personalizing the buying experience. It is a secure, shared space for sellers to inform, present content, interact and negotiate with buyers.

"GlobalSign equips GetAccept with a digital signing service that gives us the full potential of digital document signing well into the future," said Samir Smajic, CEO and Founder of GetAccept. "GlobalSign allows us to dramatically scale, and integrate customer identities into GetAccept's DSR. This essentially future-proofs our digital signing services with a reliable and secure signing platform."

To further improve its DSR offering, GetAccept required a global digital signature solution that was secure and reliable, one that could scale to meet the company's exponentially growing demand, while simplifying the customer experience, with greater trust and security. The digital signature solution also needed to be able to fully integrate into GetAccept's DSR capabilities, including data analytics as well as meet electronic identification, authentication and trust service (eIDAS) regulations - a critical element for EU customers. Finally, it had to enable the DSR platform with validated, secure and trustworthy signatures.

GlobalSign DSS was selected because of its ability to fulfill GetAccept's digital signing needs through modern APIs, and its ability to work out of the box with the company's signing flow. GlobalSign enabled GetAccept's DSR with valid signatures within the Adobe product suite, support for eIDAS, and provided the company with a trusted long-term digital signature validation solution.

"It is terrific to know we have been able to provide GetAccept with the solution they needed to meet the changing needs of their customers, especially when it comes to critical regulations such as eIDAS," said Andreas Brix, Program Manager, GlobalSign. "We are pleased to be able to be an important addition to the GetAccept platform to enable their customers to improve sales outcomes."

About GetAccept

From the Y Combinator class of 2015 to industry leader, GetAccept is on a mission to radically redefine the way companies run sales. GetAccept is a Digital Sales Room platform that brings popular sales tech features such as proposal and contract management, content creation, personalized video and chat, document tracking and analytics as well as eSignature into one place. Recently named the Digital Sales Room category leader by G2, GetAccept makes room for better virtual partnerships between sales professionals and their buyers.

Founded by Swedish entrepreneurs Samir Smajic, Mathias Thulin, Jonas Blanck and Carl Carell, the platform serves more than 40,000 users in more than 4,000 different enterprises across 50+ countries.

About GMO GlobalSign?

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based?GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K . ?and?GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit?https://www.globalsign.com.??

