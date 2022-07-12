Efecte Oyj: Efecte Plc: Efecte Plc: Publishing of half year report for 1-6/2022 on 19 July 2022 and invitation to a webcast

EFECTE PLC -- PRESS RELEASE -- 12 July 2022 at 14:00

Efecte Plc: Efecte Plc: Publishing of half year report for 1-6/2022 on 19 July 2022 and invitation to a webcast

Efecte Plc will publish the half year report for the period 1-6/2022 on Tuesday 19 July 2022, approximately at 8.30 Finnish time.

A webcast for anyone interested will be arranged on the same day 19 July 2022 at 15:00 Finnish time. You can register to and follow the event at https://efecte.videosync.fi/2022-q2 . The webcast will be in English and written questions can be presented in the webcast portal. A recording and presentation materials will be made available afterwards on the company's investor pages at investors.efecte.com .

Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen

Head of IR

Efecte Plc

tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com

+358 400 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.