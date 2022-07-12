Viance - Treated Wood Solutions: Baldwin Pole & Piling Company Expands UltraPole NXT Production

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Viance, a leading innovator in the wood preservation industry, announces Baldwin Pole & Piling Company has begun production of UltraPole® NXT with DCOI in their Wiggins, Mississippi plant. The Baldwin plant in Bay Minette, Alabama continues to produce DCOI-treated UltraPole NXT wood poles and has since August 2021.

Baldwin Pole and Piling Company, Inc., founded in 1945, is a privately held company serving utility customers in the Southeast and Midwestern United States as well as supplying international customers. In addition to their two manufacturing locations, Baldwin operates a dedicated fleet of trucks to serve their customers with distribution locations in Des Moines, Iowa and Pittsburg, Kansas. Baldwin's combined manufacturing capacity can supply over 200,000 poles each year.

"UltraPole NXT with DCOI is our preservative of choice. UltraPole NXT is in demand and offers a high performance, durable pole with benefits to our utility customers and their lineman. The pole is climbable with low to no odor and has lower environmental impact," states Archie McMillan, President of Baldwin.

"UltraPole NXT also uses less energy, fossil fuels and water to produce, with lower eco-toxicity than other materials used for poles," explains John Hussa, President of Viance. "UltraPole NXT treated with DCOI is an environmentally advanced preservation system that offers an alternative to other preservative systems currently in use."

About Viance, LLC

Viance, a leading provider of wood treatment preservatives, offers an extensive range of advanced wood treatment technologies and services to the global wood preservation industry. With expertise in wood biocides and wood protection chemicals, Viance technologies improve the performance and durability of wood products and utility pole protection. Visit treatedwood.com.

About Baldwin Pole & Piling Co., Inc.

Baldwin Pole and Piling Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 as a privately owned pole manufacturer serving utility customers in the Southeast, Midwest and overseas. The company operates two pole manufacturing facilities on the Gulf Coast. The company's production facilities in Bay Minette, Alabama, and Wiggins, Mississippi can produce 200,000 treated poles each year. In addition to the production facilities, Baldwin Pole operates a transportation company dedicated to delivering poles to customers, and sales yards located in Des Moines, Iowa, and Pittsburg, Kansas. Learn more at baldwinpole.com.

Media Contact:

Edie Kello, Director of Marketing, Viance, LLC

704.905.4726

ekello@viance.net

SOURCE: Viance - Treated Wood Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707933/Baldwin-Pole-Piling-Company-Expands-UltraPole-NXT-Production