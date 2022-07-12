nCino, Inc.: nbkc bank Successfully Implements nCino Commercial Pricing and Profitability

Community Bank Goes Live Across Multiple nCino and nIQ Solutions

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 12, 2022is live on nCino's Commercial Pricing and Profitabilityon the nCino Bank Operating System. The $1.1 billion-asset community bank is live on nCino's Commercial, Small Businessand Retail BankingSolutions, while also leveraging nCino's Automated Spreadingfeature, powered by nCino IQ (nIQ), which supercharges financial institutions with true data-driven insights and intelligent automation. nbkc has eliminated numerous systems, manual processes and frustrating experiences in favor of the nCino end-to-end platform to drive digital efficiency, transparency and real-time data insights across the entire lending originations journey.



"By adopting the nCino platform, it has allowed us to provide a better online relationship banking experience," said Kevin Nielsen, Director of Product Management at nbkc. "Our customers' experience will always be our top priority, and the nCino Bank Operating System provides a comprehensive, one-stop platform to help us streamline our processes. We're thrilled about this partnership, and we're excited to see how our online relationship banking business continues to evolve with this tool."

nCino's Commercial Pricing and Profitability is an on-platform solution powered by nIQ that enables pricing to occur at every relevant deal point in the commercial deal lifecycle, which empowers nbkc relationship managers to focus on the client while also providing visibility to executives and portfolio managers to help ensure profitability metrics are met, delivering a unified pricing process that is simple and profitable. Furthermore, with the addition of nCino's Automated Spreading feature, the bank is now well-positioned to reduce the time it typically takes to spread financial statements and tax returns by up to 75%, enabling bank employees to focus on delivering insightful financials. Leveraging optical character recognition technology, financial institutions can utilize nIQ to automate data extraction, such as extracting data from scanned tax returns and financial statements, providing new levels of automation in underwriting and greatly reducing loan origination timeframes.

Video: nCino helps FIs maximize profitability based on policies and financial targets.

The future of financial services revolves around the power of data and the intelligence and personalization it will provide to bankers and customers alike. However, financial institutions often lack the infrastructure needed to embed data-driven decision making within the institution and realize the connected competitive advantage it offers. Nielsen joined nCino's Commercial General Manager, Chris Gufford on stage at nCino's largest user conference in Raleigh, NC earlier this month, to share with 1,400+ attendees present the impact the solution has made at nbkc bank.

"Financial institutions continue to navigate increased competition, changing expectations and the need to capture deeper customer insights through a successful digital strategy that will drive stronger revenue. nbkc is ahead of the curve and has embraced our single platform infrastructure to improve efficiency, productivity, customer experience and risk management," said Chris Gufford, General Manager of Commercial at nCino. "We're proud to work with forward-thinking institutions like nbkc and look forward to a strong, long-term partnership."

