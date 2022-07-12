The "United Kingdom Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter/Moped), By Propulsion Type (ICE Vs Electric), By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United Kingdom Two-Wheeler Market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR during 2023-2027 owing to increasing affordability and continued rise in the traffic congestions. Increasing R&D efforts by several two-wheeler manufacturers to produce premium high capacity bikes is anticipated to further boost the motorcycle market across the country in the coming years.
Based on engine capacity, the market has been catgorised into up to 125cc, 125-250cc, 251-500cc and above 500cc. The dominance of two-wheelers with engine capacity up to 125cc is by the virtue of its fuel efficiency and cost efficiency as compared to two-wheelers having higher engine capacity.
Moreover, the leisure market of the country is strong too, with sales of motorcycles popular for adventure riding also propelling the growth of the two wheeler market in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, the number of registered motorcycles is anticipated to increase over the next five years as well which drives the two wheeler market in United Kingdom.
Report Scope:
In this report, United Kingdom two wheeler market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
United Kingdom Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Motorcycle
- Scooter/Moped
United Kingdom Two Wheeler Market, By Propulsion:
- ICE
- Electric
United Kingdom Two Wheeler Market, by Region:
- Northern
- Eastern
- Western
- Southern
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customers
4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Influencer of Purchase
4.3. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall
4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Two Wheeler Market
6. United Kingdom Two Wheeler Market Outlook
7. United Kingdom ICE Two Wheeler Market Outlook
8. United Kingdom ICE Motorcycle Market Outlook
9. United Kingdom ICE Scooter/Moped Market Outlook
10. United Kingdom Electric Two Wheeler Market
11. Import-Export Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends Developments
14. United Kingdom Economic Profile
15. Policy Regulatory
