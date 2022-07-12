DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Personalie/Produkteinführung
Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes within the Board of Directors
Luxembourg, July 12, 2022 - The main pillars of a 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan (SGGP) have been presented today to the Board of Directors of Befesa. Befesa plans to invest around € 500 million on growth projects to capture the opportunities that the decarbonization and electric vehicle trends are generating in the steel and aluminium industries, which will enable the company to target on average EBITDA growth rates in the range of double-digit figures over the next five years. Befesa expects to finalize and present the SGGP in Q4 2022.
Also, today, the Board of Directors appointed Javier Molina, currently Chief Executive Officer, as Executive Chair of Befesa to lead the implementation of Befesa's corporate and sustainability strategy, including CO2 reduction plans, ESG and the SGGP. Asier Zarraonandia, currently Vice President of the Steel Dust Recycling Business will take over as Chief Executive Officer of Befesa. As Chief Executive Officer, he will be responsible for the day-to-day management across Befesa's businesses, being responsible for all operations including production, supply chain and commercial. Romeo Kreinberg, currently Chair of the Board of Directors, has been appointed Lead Independent Director and remains Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Explanations of EBITDA can be found in the Annual Report 2021 of Befesa (available on the Company's website), in particular on page 109, Note 2.6.2 of the Consolidated financial statements.
Befesa is a leading player in the circular economy, providing environmental, regulated services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities located in Germany, Spain, Sweden, France, as well as in Turkey, South Korea, China and the US. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and Aluminium Salt Slags recycling services, which are a critical part of the circular economy, Befesa manages and recycles more than 2 million tonnes of residues annually, with a production of around 1.5 million tonnes of new materials, which Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption of natural resources. Further information is available on the Company's website: www.befesa.com
