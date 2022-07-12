Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent and Proposed Acquisition Partner Regen Biowellness to Re-Launch FDA Registered Patented Immune Booster ImmunaZin To Significantly Increase Revenues

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. ("Emergent") (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces that upon its anticipated acquisition of Regen Biowellness ("Regen") this month, it intends to re-launch Regens FDA Registered Immune Booster supplement ImmunaZin to significantly increase Revenues.

ImmunaZin is a patented, proprietary blend of 44 amino acid fragments derived from the enzyme pepsin which is market ready for sale. ImmunaZin works by increasing the number of T helper cells in the human body. T helper cells enable cells called macrophages to kill disease-causing pathogens and other invaders. This makes ImmunaZin strikingly different from most other immune boosters on the market as it is a novel and potent T cell stimulator, enabling the immune system to aggressively defend against invasions of disease-causing pathogens. The plan calls for bringing on one or more "wholesale to retail" and "multi-level-marketing" U.S. and international marketing, sales, and distribution partners with the assistance of a digital marketing campaign.

Jim Morrison, President and CEO of Regen Biowellness stated, "With the anticipated upcoming merger between ReGen and Emergent, we will have over two dozen high quality products that are market ready. Products like ImmunaZin are intended to be rebranded, repackaged, and brought to market during this year's fourth quarter. The ultimate goal of the combined Emergent-Regen company is to be a leader in the plant-based wellness category for all channels of distribution."

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent is developing a line of products in the field of Regenerative Medicine and improved Neutraceuticals and Phytonutritionals available to the general public without a prescription. Its products comprise ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company intends to distribute its products online and through content based shopping using Influencers to position their products throughout the United States and Internationally. PharmaZu its newly acquired subsidiary, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the pet community, pet pharmacy and pet wellness using Influencers and their content. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and Family Doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

