Halberd Corporation Update, CEO Letter and 2022 Expectations

Q2 Accomplishments and a Look to the Future

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) This past quarter has witnessed some very significant technical and organizational achievements by the Halberd team. The accomplishments for the Second Quarter ending June 30, 2022, are as follows:

2Q ACHIEVEMENTS

Added an animal testing expert (DVM/PhD) to our list of scientific consultants to plan and execute extensive animal testing of Halberd's patented extracorporeal process for the removal of targeted disease antigens.

Our first scientific article on our revolutionary R&D achievements has been drafted and is undergoing reviews internally by our patent attorney to ensure any technology disclosed in the article is appropriately and accurately covered by patent applications before being submitted for publication to peer-reviewed journals.

Halberd engaged the services of former pharmaceutical personnel to assist in tailoring our presentation material and pitch deck for future contacts with potential investors and Big Pharma.

Work is continuing with the NFL retired Players Association to seek their endorsement of Halberd's R&D to effectively treat Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and the associated neurodegenerative diseases emanating from the types of hits players experience in games.

Letter sent to NCAA contact seeking help in securing NCAA endorsement for Halberd's R&D to effectively treat TBI & CTE which can result from participation in contact sports at the college level.

Dr. William G. Sturrus delivered a TEDx Talk on the work that he has participated in to demonstrate Halberd's extracorporeal technology in eliminating select target antigens from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) through exposure to laser emissive energy.

Initiated testing of Halberd's patent-pending chemical bonding process for extracorporeal elimination of select disease antigens from bodily fluids, which enhances the flexibility of application to patients and would eliminate the need for laser or radio frequency irradiation.

Halberd initiated studies to create several separate divisions that will enable adequate focus on related-yet-different technical entities: 1) Cancer and 2) Anti-Addiction are two divisions under consideration.

Completed initial evaluation of NFT's. Management has agreed to postpone decision until a later date pending further progress on Halberd's on-going R&D, its market valuation and the stabilization of the cryptocurrency and token markets.

Halberd has consolidated responsibility for managing market reactions, and media relations.

A contract has been signed with New-To-The-Street for a series of appearances, to begin after the successful completion of animal testing at Mississippi State University (MSU).

Halberd engaged mdi Consultants, Inc., a consulting firm that specializes in assisting companies to navigate the FDA's complex requirements to obtain authorization to market medical devices/procedures. The purpose is to enable us to better navigate the FDA requirements as we initiate animal testing.

Halberd will work with mdi Consultants in potentially obtaining FDA Emergency Use Authorization of Halberd's technology for select conditions and afflictions.

Met with a Department of Defense (DoD) official regarding potential contract. Further meetings with a wider audience anticipated.

Halberd submitted audited financials to the SEC in its application for uplisting to the OTCQB. As is typical with the process, the SEC responded with a request for additional information, which Halberd is addressing.

THE LOOK AHEAD

Halberd will continue its journey towards developing successful treatments for neurodegenerative diseases utilizing its patented extracorporeal treatment process through laser irradiation of treated bodily fluids, or removal through its patent-pending chemical bonding processes.

The next step on this journey entails conducting animal testing using Halberd's extracorporeal eradication processes.

Halberd will apply its extracorporeal treatment to whole blood, blood plasma and blood serum to ensure there is no collateral damage to necessary elements in these fluids and only the target disease antigens are eliminated.

Elimination of target disease antigens from blood opens the door to a wide range of disease treatment possibilities for bacterial and viral infections.

Halberd will continue its organizational changes to structure dedicated subsidiaries which can utilize Halberd's underlying technologies to develop treatments for specific diseases/conditions, with the intent of eventually spinning off these subsidiaries into separate publicly traded companies. Halberd shareholders will become shareholders in any spin-off company.

SUMMARY

Halberd achieved significant progress this past quarter and as we accomplish each milestone, we see additional opportunities for creating value for Halberd shareholders as we fine-tune the applications. Our testing to date continues to demonstrate the superiority of our technology in eliminating disease antigens without the potentially dangerous side-effects associated with many injected or ingested drugs.

We believe in our mission to create and develop safe and effective treatments against many previously perceived incurable diseases and continue to make progress towards achieving that goal.

We appreciate the efforts of our expanding team of research scientists, and the support of our stockholders. We will continue to maintain transparency and regular communication with interested parties.

Sincerely,

William A. Hartman

Chairman, President & CEO

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (the "Company") is an innovative biotech company focused on developing treatments through its acquired exclusive licenses, patents, and provisional patent applications for illnesses including and limited to; PTSD, CTE, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. To learn more, please visit https://halberdcorporation.com.

Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 21 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

