New entrant in fast-growing market is latest automotive merchant to choose BigCommerce to deliver superior customer experience and powerful ecommerce capabilities

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the launch of UK electric vehicle charging company EVEC on the BigCommerce platform to support both its B2B and direct-to-consumer sales.

Under the UK government's plan to end the sale of fossil-fuel vehicles in 2030, demand for electric vehicles and chargers is on the rise. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, 2021 was the most successful year in history for electric vehicle uptake in the UK. More new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were registered than over the previous five years combined. 190,727 new BEVs joined Britain's roads, along with 114,554 plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), meaning 18.5% of all new cars registered in 2021 can be plugged in.

"As a relatively new entrant in a fast-growing market, EVEC has a huge opportunity to compete against the handful of established players by providing a superior customer experience and easy way to purchase," said EVEC CEO Stephen Johnson. "Our partnership with BigCommerce and Frooition puts us in a great place to win customers and grow quickly."

EVEC turned to BigCommerce and preferred agency partner Frooition to power and build its ecommerce vision. EVEC sells to directly to consumers in addition to selling to homebuilders, installers and other businesses through an online portal. Frooition designed the site to include a plug-in that matches vehicles makes and models with compatible chargers to ensure customer satisfaction and minimize returns.

"Having worked with Stephen and his team on previous ecommerce sites, the chance to build a site for EVEC was extremely appealing," said Andrew Evans, head of new business at Frooition. "We're excited and proud to be a preferred BigCommerce partner chosen by EVEC to deliver an engaging online retail experience."

EVEC projects it will reach £3.6 million over the next year, Johnson said. Most of its sales occur through either the direct-to-consumer website or B2B portal, and EVEC aims to make that 100% going forward.

"We are thrilled to help EVEC break into the competitive electric vehicle charging market with a powerful online store built on BigCommerce's open SaaS platform," said Jim Herbert, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA at BigCommerce. "We look forward to helping them grow both their consumer and B2B business."

EVEC is one of many automotive and automotive-related merchants leveraging the BigCommerce platform to drive sales and deliver a winning consumer experience. Others include Brock's Performance, Van Cafe, Alligator Performance, BB Wheels, CruiseMaster and EGR Auto.

